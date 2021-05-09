The Pursuit of Love with Dominic West and Lily James starts on BBC tonight.

And all eyes will surely be on two of its most famous stars.

The series has been highly discussed due to romantic gossip surrounding cast members Lily and Dominic after the pair were pictured kissing last year in Rome.

The Pursuit of Love airs on BBC One tonight (Credit: BBC)

What happened between Lily James and Dominic West?

In October 2020, pictures emerged of Lily and Dominic kissing whilst riding a scooter and lunching in Rome.

West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, and understandably the images caused scandal.

Now, The Pursuit of Love stars have spoken out.

In the weeks after the pictures emerged, Dominic and his wife posed for photos outside their home, before issuing a handwritten statement.

The defiant note explained that their “marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

In a recent interview with The Guardian, 32-year-old Lily was asked “what it was like to be at the centre of a media storm”.

There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.

She kept comments to a minimum and said: “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that.

“There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

Dominic and his wife Catherine put on a united front after the Lily James scandal (Credit: SplashNews)

The pair ‘no longer speak’

In promotion of the new series, the pair have kept their contact to a minimum.

Actor Dominic, who plays Lily’s father in the series, is said to have “cut all contact” in a bid to stop further gossip or rumours.

An insider claimed: “Dom hasn’t talked to Lily properly since and promised his wife he would never speak to her again so he can’t call her. There is concern about what she is going to say about their brief fling and her side of the story.”

The source went on to reveal to The Sun that Lily might speak out later and “her version of events could be very different to the one he told his wife”.

“Lily is clearly hurt about being hung out to dry publicly, so it’s likely she will set the record straight at some point.”

Lily James has spoken out about the rumours of her and Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West (Credit: BBC)

When does The Pursuit of Love with Dominic and Lily air?

The long-awaited drama The Pursuit of Love is set to hit BBC One on tonight (May 9).

Adapted from Nancy Mitford’s novel about love and friendship, the series focuses on finding love. The series features charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

The storyline follows the pair as they look for the ideal husband.

However, their friendship is put to the test when one chooses to settle and one pursues wild and reckless love. The drama is played out against an ever-changing backdrop of politics and society.

The Pursuit of Love begins on BBC One tonight at 9pm.

