The Pursuit of Love on BBC
TV

The Pursuit of Love disappoints BBC viewers as they ‘miss’ Line of Duty

The long-awaited drama premiered last night

By Rebecca Calderwood

The Pursuit of Love has disappointed viewers as it made its debut on BBC One last night (May 9).

Based on Nancy Mitford’s novel about love and friendship, the series follows the story of Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

But it only left some fans missing Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty.

The Pursuit of Love premiered on BBC One last night (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

Following the show’s first episode, viewers took to Twitter to have their say.

One shared: “The Pursuit of Love? So far it’s been tedious. The music is the best bit. I can hear the millions of Line of Duty viewers closing the doors behind them…”

A second wrote: “The Pursuit of Love looks good but I’m not having the music choice. When is Line of Duty back?”

Read more: The Pursuit of Love: What happened between Dominic West and Lily James?

In addition, a third said: “So, Pursuit of Love is pretty meh… stylish, but character wise so very meh.

“I bloody miss #LineOfDuty. Please give us more @BBCOne.”

Another commented: “First 20 minutes of Pursuit of Love and I’m gagging for Line of Duty.”

A fifth shared: “Massive #PursuitOfLove fan and massively let down! Terrible start but woeful miscasting!!”

Meanwhile, others appeared to love the new series.

Another tweeted: “I’m afraid I binge watched all 3 episodes of Pursuit of Love last night and I absolutely loved it!”

When is Line of Duty back?

A second fan said: “Loved loved loved The Pursuit of Love on BBC tonight. Finally something beautiful and witty to rival Killing Eve.”

Furthermore, a third shared: “Loved The Pursuit of Love. Dominic West is brilliant in it.”

Line Of Duty on BBC One
BBC viewers are missing Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC)

The Pursuit of Love: What’s it about?

The long-awaited drama follows Linda and Fanny as they look for the ideal husband.

However, their friendship is put to the test when one chooses to settle and one pursues wild and reckless love.

The show has been highly discussed due to the drama surrounding cast members Lily James and Dominic West.

Read more: Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio savages critics on Twitter in foul-mouthed rant

Last year, the pair were pictured kissing whilst riding a scooter and lunching in Rome.

As Dominic has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, the images caused a huge scandal.

The actor, who plays Lily’s father in the series, is said to have “cut all contact” with his co-star.

