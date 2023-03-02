The Piano fans declare Channel 4 show is the ‘best thing on TV’ as they weep for an hour

The Piano left Channel 4 viewers in floods of tears last night (March 1) as the search for Britain’s best amateur pianists continued in Glasgow.

Two pianists, 94-year-old George and 26-year-old self-taught Sean, who has Asperger’s syndrome, brought fans to tears with their emotional stories and music.

Sean was chosen to play at the Royal Festival Hall after impressing the judges with his playing.

George brought viewers to tears with his performance on The Piano (Credit: Channel 4)

The Piano on Channel 4: George’s heartbreaking story

George immediately impressed The Piano judges Mika and Lang Lang with his charm, but it was his emotional story and performance that brought viewers to tears.

George shared the story of his daughter, Alison, who passed away in 1999, from epilepsy.

He also lost his wife, Mary, in 2010 and has lived alone since. Playing the piano in the Glasgow station has helped George make friends and get out of the house.

He played a show tunes melody, and his performance and story brought many viewers to tears.

One viewer wrote: “Crying my eyes out! Keep shining George.”

Another added: “Aww George, you have my heart.”

A third fan was also brought to tears: “George put a tear in my eye. Very moving and so beautiful.”

“SO MUCH TALENT … crying my eyes out … keep shining George,” another urged.

“I know @channel4 called the show #ThePiano, but it might just as well be named ‘The Feels’, because that’s where it hits me every week,” said another.

Self-taught pianist Sean also impressed judges and viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Self-taught pianist Sean opened up about his Asperger’s syndrome

Sean was another pianist who made viewers watching the Channel 4 programme emotional.

Sean is entirely self-taught and shared how his diagnosis of Asperger’s inspired his musical career.

He said: “I have something called high-functioning autism, also known as Asperger’s syndrome.”

Sean’s skills impressed judges Lang Lang and Mika as he played a melody with complicated rhythm changes.

Sean was the pianist from Glasgow who was ultimately chosen to perform at the Royal Festival Hall, and viewers were emotional as he was named the winner.

Sean has blown my mind to the point where I’ve burst into tears.

One viewer wrote: “People like Sean make the world a better place!

“What a star, he thinks outside the box, amazing talent.”

Another fan added: “That was a serious spine tingle and multiple waves of goosebumps for me.

“Sean gave a stunning performance.”

A third viewer agreed: “#ThePiano has made me cry again. Sean is absolutely amazing.”

A fourth fan admitted: “Sean has blown my mind to the point where I’ve burst into tears.

“I’ve never heard anything so incredible in my life.”

‘Best show on TV’

The show has gone down a storm with viewers at home.

One commented: “I’m surprisingly hooked on #ThePiano. What a lovely programme.”

“The Piano is fantastic,” another agreed.

“I can’t begin to even tell you how much I love the #ThePiano on @Channel4,” another said.

“One of the best shows on TV at the moment. #ThePiano Really makes me want to play my piano again and be good at it,” said another.

“This is genuinely one of the best shows I’ve ever watched on TV,” another agreed.

A third commented: “I utterly bloody love #ThePiano – just the best show on TV – enchanting, enriching, just the most JOYOUS show ever.”

The Piano continues on Wednesday, March 8 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Did you watch the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.