If DI Ella Richards in The Pembrokeshire Murders looks familiar, let us fill you in on where you’ve seen Alexandria Riley before.

The actress features in the programme alongside Luke Evans, Keith Allen and David Fynn, but who does she play and what else has she been in?

The Pembrokeshire Murders got underway this week (Credit: ITV)

Who is Alexandria Riley?

Alexandria Riley is an actress known for a number of TV shows.

She is a Welsh-born star, originally from Newport.

She’s landed a role in a top ITV drama, however according to the website IMDB, she’s relatively new to the screen, having only started appearing in TV productions in 2017.

Who does Alexandria play in The Pembrokeshire Murders?

The Pembrokeshire Murders character Alexandria Riley plays, DI Ella Richards, works closely with Luke Evans‘ detective Steve Wilkins to send down killer John Cooper.

As BT News reported, Alexandria described the character as stemming from a mix of different real life people.

Alexandria Riley plays DI Ella Richards (Credit: ITV)

She said: “Ella is an amalgamation of a few different people and positions in the team at that time.

Ella is an amalgamation of a few different people and positions in the team.

“The police really struggled with the fact they couldn’t bring justice. Ella and Steve being partners, it brings out the thinking that would have been going on in their heads and the struggles and trauma they would have been going through.

“It vocalises it and gives it dialogue. Ella also brings a lot of heart to the piece.”

She stars alongside Hollywood actor Luke Evans (Credit: ITV)

What else has Alexandria Riley been in?

Alexandria’s acting credits include TV shows Warren and Almost Never.

According to IMDB, her first role was in the 2017 crime series Bang.

More recently, she played Leigh in The End of the F***ing World and Ms Morgan in In My Skin.

Viewers might also recognise her voice, as she has acted in a number of Torchwood and Doctor Who audio dramas.

