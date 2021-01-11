The Pembrokeshire Murders stars Keith Allen in his most disturbing role to date – as serial killer John Cooper. But who is Keith Allen and is he close to singer daughter Lily Allen?

The actor is just as famous for his roles, as his famous family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and TV presenter.

Who is Keith Allen? The actor made a guest appearance on The Chase celebrity edition (Credit: ITV)

Who is Keith Allen?

Keith is an actor, comedian and TV presenter.

He was expelled from boarding school at the age of 13.

Two years later, at the age of 15, he was sent to Borstal after repeatedly being caught stealing.

After going straight, he had several jobs in the 1970s, including a job as a stagehand from which he was sacked after joining Max Bygraves’ chorus line on stage naked.

Keith also worked as a stand-up comedian and vocalist, opening for rock bands such as The Clash.

He eventually found fame as a comedian, TV presenter and actor.

He played Hugo in the 1994 film Shallow Grave, and a drug dealer in the 1996 film Trainspotting.

He’s gone on to star in dozens of TV shows, including Hotel Babylon, Bodies, Robin Hood, New Tricks and Marcella.

In 2021, he will star as serial killer John Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Is he Lily Allen’s dad?

Keith is the father of singer Lily Allen and Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen.

The actor is also the brother of Kevin Allen, who wrote and directed the Welsh cult classic Twin Town.

A very talented family then!

Lily Allen strolling in Cannes with her dad Keith (credit: Splash)

How old is he?

Keith Allen was born on September 2 1953 in Llanelli, Wales.

He is currently 67 years old.

Is he Welsh?

Keith was born in Carmarthenshire.

He spent his early years near Swansea and in Malta, and most of his childhood in Gosport, Hampshire.

At the age of 11 he was sent to Brentwood boarding school in Essex when his father was posted to Singapore.

Keith Allen plays John Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders (Credit: ITV)

Who does he play in The Pembrokeshire Murders?

Keith plays John Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV.

John Cooper led two lives – in contrast to his life as a family man, he was also a serial killer.

First of all, he murdered Helen and Richard Thomas in 1985.

Finally, he killed Gwenda and Peter Dixon in 1989.

John eluded prosecution for his crimes for 20 years until a combination of a new detective team and advances in forensic science finally brought him to justice in 2011.

In 2018, ITV aired a documentary on his crimes entitled The Game Show Serial Killer: Police Tapes (see trailer below).

John’s crimes were uncovered after a stint in prison for a series of burglaries in the county during the 1980s.

The Pembrokeshire Murders begins on ITV at 9pm on Monday January 11 2021.

