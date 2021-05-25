BBC series The Pact has given viewers a jolt last night with a stunning twist at the end of the instalment, but they were soon convinced that it had a different meaning.

Anna tracked down the person responsible for blackmailing her eventually.

However, viewers soon took to social media convinced that the big reveal wasn’t all that it looked.

Was Nancy the blackmailer? (Credit: BBC)

What happened in BBC series The Pact episode three last night?

Throughout episode three, Louie’s relationship with her brother, Arwen, hit rock bottom after revelations of abuse.

But drama also took place in the Anna and Max household.

Read more: The Pact episode three: Five burning questions we have after watching BBC One drama

Blackmailed by a mystery person, Anna transferred five grand into a bank account.

But she was intent on finding out who was blackmailing her and, using husband Max’s phone tracker, followed the signal… to Nancy’s house.

Can’t believe that Nancy was blackmailing. #ThePact — Louise Applewhaite (@LouiseApplewhai) May 24, 2021

Ohhh good twist . Whats that all about Hayley ??!!#ThePact #bbcdrama — Sue Searson (@SSearson) May 24, 2021

How did viewers react to the twist?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their shock at the blackmailer’s apparent identity.

One shouted: “OMG it was @juliehes who was the blackmailer….. #ThePact #cocktail2.”

Anna got a shock (Credit: BBC)

Another said: “Can’t believe Nancy was blackmailing.”

A third – who referred to Nancy as Julie Hesmondhalgh’s character in Coronation Street – said: “Ohhh good twist. What’s that all about Hayley??!!”

Are we sure that it's Nancy who is the blackmailer? I think next episode will see us going around the corner and seeing her husband there too. If she is the blackmailer then I reckon he is the master mind. #ThePact — Claire Brady (@ct_brady) May 24, 2021

Or has Hayley got her husband's (Vivyan') phone in her hand 🤔😂 #ThePact — elaine 🌷🌼🤩💙 (@onaminute) May 24, 2021

What about viewer theories?

Although viewers expressed shock at the blackmailer’s identity, some were also convinced that it wasn’t Nancy to blame.

They took to Twitter once again to air out a new theory – that Nancy’s husband Richard was to blame.

One theorised: “Are we sure that it’s Nancy who is the blackmailer?

Could Richard be behind the plot? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Where are the viaduct and reservoir in The Pact? Where is the BBC One drama filmed?

“I think next episode will see us going around the corner and seeing her husband there too. If she is the blackmailer then I reckon he is the mastermind.”

“Or has [Nancy] got her husband’s phone in her hand?” another wrote.

One agreed: “I wondered that too…?”

Episode four of The Pact is on tonight (Tuesday May 25) at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.