The Pact series 2 episode 4 review: five burning questions we need answered

Here’s our The Pact series 2 episode 4 review – and even more secrets spilled out in the BBC1 thriller.

What’s really going on in the Rees family? Here are our five burning questions after watching episode 4.

***Warning: spoilers ahead for The Pact series 2 episode 4***

Why is Harry lying? (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

1. The Pact series 2 episode 4 review: What’s going on with Christine and Harry?

Family friend Beth revealed to Megan and Jamie that their dad, Harry (Steven Mackintosh), was in prison.

Having disappeared when they were children, he’d later been jailed for prescription fraud.

Mum Christine (Rakie Ayola) claimed he left when the kids were small and she’d heard nothing from him since.

So after Beth spilled the beans, Megan (Mali Ann Rees) and Jamie (Aaron Anthony) went to visit Harry.

Megan and Jamie wanted to know more their dad (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

When Megan and Jamie met Harry, he said he was Connor’s dad. Connor had turned up claiming to be related to them.

Harry said he had a one-night-stand with a patient who was dying, and he’d only just found out she’d had a son – Connor.

Megan and Jamie believed him.

But then we saw a flashback of Christine secretly meeting Harry beforehand.

She’d told him to say he was Connor’s dad, because that was a better option than “the truth”.

How is Connor connected to Harry? (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

So what is the terrible truth?

How long has Christine been in touch with Harry? They seemed at ease in each other’s company – not like they’d just met after many years.

Did Harry really have an affair? Is that why they split up?

Were he and Christine involved in some kind of cover-up which meant he had to flee?

Or did he do something dreadful and Christine has covered for him all these years? Perhaps she’s still in love with him?

The police arrived with blue flashing lights at the end of episode 4 – just after a desperate Harry had smashed up his prison cell.

Is Harry dead? Or have they found Connor?

Christine wasn’t careful to her hide her DNA tracks (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

2. Won’t Christine’s DNA be all over Connor’s flat?

After being secretly drugged by Christine at Megan’s wedding, and hit with a bottle by Jamie, Connor collapsed.

Will tried CPR but said he was dead.

He bundled his body into the car, drove to the disused quarry and threw him down the mine shaft.

Christine went to Connor’s flat. There were photographs of her and her children all over his wall.

She ripped them all down with her bare hands in a rage and stuffed them through the shredder at work.

The Pact star Rakie Ayola in character in the BBC drama (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

But if the police search Connor’s flat, won’t her DNA be everywhere?

Christine’s going to great lengths to make up a story, so why didn’t she wear gloves?

The police already knew he was stalking the family. So there was no need to tear down the photos.

Will allowing her emotions to get the better of her be Christine’s undoing?

Can Will keep their pact? (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

3. The Pact series 2 episode 4 review: Is Will at breaking point?

We saw Will (Lloyd Everitt) scald himself in a rage in the shower, and brutally attack Connor.

Jamie said how Will tormented him and his brother Liam when they were children. He even told Jamie’s schoolmates that he wet the bed.

Will’s also disposed on Connor’s body down the disused mine shaft at the site where he worked as a property developer.

But in episode 4, he started smashing up his kitchen in front of wife Samantha, while their son was upstairs.

We also learned he hadn’t been going to his anger management counselling.

Samantha (Rebekah Murrell) is suspicious, after finding his wedding suit in the washing machine.

Will is a violent bully who is under extreme stress, trying to keep Connor’s death a secret.

Could he hurt or even kill someone in the family as tensions rise?

Jordan Wilks plays Connor (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

4. Why does Connor look like Liam?

Christine’s son Liam died – but Connor looks just like him.

We know that Christine visited her ex-husband Harry in prison and told him to say he was Connor’s dad as the result of an affair.

She said the alternative was “the truth”.

So what is their mysterious secret?

When Megan and Jamie visited Harry, he told them about a one-night stand with a dying patient, which resulted in Connor’s birth.

It sounded suspicious from the off. But it could be true.

So is Harry really Connor’s dad? If so, that would explain why he looks like Liam.

Earlier, Christine handed out DNA results which she claimed proved he wasn’t her son.

They didn’t rule out a link to Harry, though.

It’s possible those DNA results were faked, and Connor is related to her.

So is Harry his dad? Is Christine his mum?

And how is Connor linked to some terrible secret that the pair have hidden for years?

Aaron Anthony plays troubled Jamie (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

5. The Pact series 2 episode 4 review: Is Jamie heading for a major crisis?

Gentle Jamie has suffered with panic attacks following the death of his brother Liam.

He also grew up a victim of bullying by his overbearing brother, Will.

In episode 4, he deliberately sliced open his hand with a bottle.

Jamie was trying to play along with the family’s story.

Megan had blood on her wedding dress which she said came from a cut on Jamie’s hand.

Megan’s big day ended in disaster (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Jamie seems to be heading for a mental health crisis.

But if mum Christine really cared about Jamie, why didn’t she come clean and say she’d drugged Connor?

Even though Jamie hit him with a bottle, the drugs in his system might well have caused him to collapse.

Instead, Christine allowed Jamie to think he’d killed him.

Could the pressure cause Jamie to break down and tell his truth?

The Pact series 2 airs on Mondays at 9pm starting Monday 24 October 2022 and all six episodes are available in BBC iPlayer.

