The Pact series 2 episode 3 review: five burning questions after that wedding

Here’s our The Pact series 2 episode 3 review: it was all about Megan’s wedding!

These are our five burning questions after episode 3:

***Warning: spoilers for The Pact series 2 episode 3 ahead***

The Rees family’s crisis deepens (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions)

1. What was in Connor’s wedding gift for Megan?

So Connor showed up uninvited at Megan’s wedding to Gethin, carrying a gift.

He was still claiming to be Megan’s blood brother, despite DNA evidence which appeared to show no link between Connor and her mum, Christine.

We’re still wondering if Christine (Rakie Ayola) faked the DNA test results.

The gift was eventually added to the pile on a table.

Was it just a friendly box of chocolates? Or did he include evidence in there which will blow the family apart?

Could Connor’s wedding gift expose Christine’s secret? (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Connor knew what was on Christine’s secret memory stick after stealing it from her house.

He opened the file labelled: “Birth Certificate”.

Was it his birth record? And if so, does that mean he discovered who his parents are?

Or was it the birth certificate for someone else in the family?

Why did Kate (Elizabeth Berrington) avoid Connor? (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

2. Why did Kate steer clear of Connor?

At Megan’s wedding, Connor approached Kate (Elizabeth Berrington) to chat.

When he started talking about the past, Kate made a hasty exit.

She looked nervous.

We learned that Kate used to work with Christine, so presumably she was also a social worker.

And she’s previously told Christine that she thinks about “what we did”.

Is Connor linked in some way to the mysterious scandal or cover-up that Christine and Kate were involved in?

Why did Kate seem so afraid of him?

Jamie could be responsible (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

3. Who really killed Connor?

When Connor wormed his way into the wedding, persuading Megan to invite him to the reception, Christine was furious.

She’d seized some illegal drugs from a young girl in her care, and decided to take matters into her own hands.

Christine secretly tipped a huge dose of the drugs into a beer bottle and gave it to Connor as a “peace offering”.

She asked him not to spoil the day.

Megan’s big day ended in disaster (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Connor reluctantly agreed, drank some of the drugged beer and went outside to chat to her son, Jamie (Aaron Anthony).

But he bad-mouthed Christine and upset fragile Jamie so much that the lad smashed a bottle over his head.

Connor staggered backwards and hit his head on a gravestone.

So was it the drugs in his system that caused him to lose his balance?

Did the bottle knock him out?

Or were both Christine and Jamie responsible?

And why did Christine leave gentle Jamie thinking it was all his fault?

Rakie Ayola also starred in The Pact series 1 as DS Holland (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

4. Will forensics find traces of Connor’s blood in the churchyard?

After Jamie ran to her for help, mum Christine acted swiftly to try and cover their tracks.

She roped in her other son, Will, to help them move the body.

Ignoring Jamie’s distress, she told him and Will (Lloyd Everitt) to put Connor’s body in the boot of their car.

Then she went back to the wedding and quietly took a bottle of Prosecco, a bin bag and some napkins.

She scrubbed the blood from the gravestone and poured Prosecco over it.

Will’s DNA must be all over Connor’s body (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Christine also ditched the drugged bottle in the bin bag, having emptied it on to the grass

But surely forensics will discover traces of blood? And if they find the bin bag, her fingerprints will be all over the bottle.

What about Will’s car? He drove the body to the quarry and dumped it down a shaft. But Connor’s DNA will be all over the car boot.

And wedding guests will have noticed he’s missing.

Having previously beaten up Connor, he’s bound to be a suspect. How on earth can Will stay out of trouble this time?

Christine’s threatened DS Pritchard – what’s her hold over him? (Credit: BBC)

5. Why didn’t Christine call on DS Pritchard for help?

Christine has already threatened DS Pritchard (Matthew Gravelle). She said she’d expose the truth about his past – but we don’t yet know what his secret is.

So when she found Connor’s body, why didn’t she call in a favour?

Perhaps she thought covering up murder would be a step too far for the copper.

Or maybe she didn’t want forensics examining the body and finding drugs in his system.

But with Connor’s disappearance bound to attract police attention, perhaps Christine is planning to use him later.

We know that she’s disowned her own mother. Just how far will Christine go to protect herself?

