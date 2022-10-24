The Pact series 2 episode 1 review: Five burning questions we want answering

Here’s our The Pact series 2 episode 1 review – and we have so many questions! Somehow the returning drama has managed to top last season’s evil-boss-dumped-in-woods storyline with creepy Connor.

The six-part thriller started tonight on BBC One and, if you can’t wait until next Monday for more, the rest of the series is on iPlayer.

But if you’re watching each week, here are the five burning questions we want answering after watching The Pact series 2 episode 1!

**Warning, spoilers for The Pact series 2 episode 1 ahead**

The arrival of Connor (Jordan Wilks) causes huge family tensions (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

1. Is Connor lying?

We first met Connor looking really shifty in a balaclava when he broke into Christine Rees’s home. Yet all he stole was a snapshot of her family.

Then he rocked up near the café where Christine’s daughter Megan works.

He waited until Megan’s brother Jamie (Aaron Anthony) was leaving, and approached him in the shadows.

Connor hid his appearance under a hoodie. But when he revealed himself, it left Jamie completely rattled.

He was the image of Jamie’s brother Liam, who’d died 18 months earlier.

Connor claimed to be Jamie’s long-lost brother.

But is he lying?

Connor has form. There was no trace of him on social media or online, according to Megan’s fiancée Gethin.

And we saw him steal an old lady’s wallet as she sat on a bench by the sea.

We also learned he’s put two other families through hell by falsely claiming to be their long-lost son.

He stalked one of them for nine months, and they even took out a restraining order.

Connor demanded money and only stopped when they paid him off.

His claim to be related to the Rees family could be another pack of lies.

Perhaps that’s why the wall in his flat was covered with pictures and information about the family – so he could get his lies straight in his head.

Also, Connor didn’t accept the money – almost £2,000 – that Christine (Rakie Ayola) offered him to leave. He also seemed genuinely convinced that Christine is his mum.

This stuff points towards him telling the truth after all?

Why won’t Christine talk about the past? (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

2. What is Christine hiding in The Pact?

Why won’t Christine talk to her kids about the past? She was very defensive when they asked about it.

Christine claimed: “I came home one day and your father was gone. That’s all I know.”

Daughter Megan said they haven’t seen their dad since they were children, and if anyone mentions him her mum ‘flies off the handle’.

After speaking to Christine, her eldest son Will told his siblings that Connor wasn’t their brother, and that was that.

She insisted that their father wasn’t unfaithful.

But does Will know more than he’s letting on? Has Christine confided in him?

She roped in DS Pritchard (Matthew Gravelle) to check out Connor.

But why would she do that if he might uncover a link between them?

Perhaps Connor isn’t her son, but there’s some other connection.

Could Will (Lloyd Everitt) know more than he’s letting on? (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

3. Would Will really kill Connor?

After finding out that one of his kids had seen Connor outside his house, Will phoned and told him to leave town.

He threatened to kill him.

But why was Will so desperate to get Connor out of the picture?

Was he simply protecting his family, or does he know more than he’s letting on?

Will also spied on his sister Megan and brother Jamie when they secretly met Connor.

Will’s used to being in charge and keeping control.

Did he chase Connor around the old railway site just to show him who’s boss, or was he really trying to kill him?

Connor (Jordan Wilks) broke into Christine’s house before she forced her way into his flat (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

4. Why does Christine threaten Connor?

When she broke into Connor’s flat, Christine told him that she’d never abandon a child.

Yet he claimed she dumped him in a toilet block, and he seemed uninterested in being paid off.

She kept repeating that he wasn’t part of their family, but is he secretly related to them is some way and she knows it?

Christine’s certainly gone to great lengths to find out all about him.

Perhaps she’s just trying to protect her children in case he’s a crazy stalker?

But when Connor said he’d tell his ‘siblings’ Jamie, Megan and Will what sort of mother she really is, Christine threatened him, saying: ‘You don’t want to cross me.’

There’s definitely a steely side to her, and maybe she knows there is a connection to Connor.

Megan described her as someone who has to be in control.

How far will she go?

Megan (Mali Ann Rees) and Jamie (Aaron Anthony) in their family home (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

5. How can Christine afford such a huge house?

She’s on a social worker’s salary, and brought the kids up with – as far as we know – zero help from their dad.

So how can Christine afford such a huge country pile?

Was their dad very rich and bought the house outright?

Otherwise, how has Christine managed to keep it going and pay for it all these years since he disappeared?

Perhaps Christine comes from a wealthy background and the huge house is a red herring.

Or are there secrets and money linked to her husband that we need to know?

Time will tell…

Read more: The Pact – everything you need to know about series 2

The Pact Series 2 continues on Monday, October 31, at 9pm. All episodes are available now on BBC iPlayer.

Let us know what you think of our The Pact series 2 episode 1 review – leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.