The Pact series 2 ending explained after that almighty twist!

So, The Pact series 2 has finally concluded and we really need to talk about that ending!

In the final episode, the police hauled Connor’s body out of the mine shaft. Then the whole truth came out.

Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in The Pact series two episode 6, as well as all the questions you may still have.

Connor’s body was found in the mine shaft (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

What hold did Christine have over DS Pritchard?

After Connor’s body was found at Will’s building site, DS Pritchard (Matthew Gravelle) arrested Will.

Mum Christine tried to get Will off the hook by threatening DS Pritchard, saying: “You only have a career because of me.”

But Pritchard refused to be manipulated any longer. Then he told her to get Will a lawyer.

Christine threatened DS Pritchard (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/ Simon Ridgway)

We never did find out exactly what dodgy deals DS Pritchard did in the past, or how Christine (Rakie Ayola) was involved in lying for him.

But clearly his conscience wouldn’t let him cover up a murder.

Elizabeth Berrington plays Kate (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

How did Kate die?

Kate, a troubled social worker, was last seen in episode 5 in a body bag.

She’d told Christine she couldn’t keep their “secret” any more.

In the finale, we learned from Christine’s friend Beth that Kate (Elizabeth Berrington) had been killed in a car accident.

Vulnerable Kate had been drinking and driving erratically. No one else was hurt.

So although Christine had nothing directly to do with the crash, she had harassed and threatened alcoholic Kate to force her to hand over Connor’s social work records.

Her actions surely led to Kate’s death.

Christine finally explained her link to Connor (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Was Christine really Connor’s mum?

Christine gathered Will, Megan and Jamie around the dinner table.

She explained how years ago Kate, a fellow social worker, had missed some appointments with a young girl on her books who was pregnant.

The girl was a drug addict who lived in a squat.

Then Kate discovered the girl had run away, leaving a tiny baby behind.

Desperate to cover her mistakes, Kate had asked Christine for help.

When she saw the baby in the freezing squat, Christine decided to take him as her own and add him to her family.

She called the baby Liam and brought him up as her son. Will, Megan and Jamie thought he was their brother.

Christine didn’t know Liam already had a brother in care who looked just like him – until Connor showed up.

That’s why Christine feared Connor. He was Liam’s blood family and if he continued digging into her past he could expose her lies.

Kate kept her promise and took their secret to her grave.

There was a shock in store for Christine’s children (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions)

So was Liam Christine’s big secret?

Yes, but there was more. A lot more.

As she confessed to her children Will, Megan and Jamie that she had stolen their brother Liam as a baby, Megan’s boyfriend Gethin (Jacob Ifan) asked a crucial question.

Adopting Liam properly through official channels would have involved a deep-dive by social workers into her past.

So what else was she hiding? And what about her other children?

Then Will, Megan and Jamie realised that Christine had also stolen them from their birth families.

Christine wasn’t their real mother.

Also, their “dad” Harry – Christine’s husband, played by Steven Mackintosh – wasn’t their dad, either.

He hadn’t disappeared after having an affair. And he wasn’t Connor’s dad.

Harry had walked out on them as children because he couldn’t live the lie any more.

Could Kayla’s baby secretly be Christine’s grandchild? (Credit: BBC One)

How did Liam die?

After Christine’s children discovered the truth, they all left the house, leaving her alone.

That’s when distressed Kayla – an addict on Christine’s at-risk register – turned up with her baby.

Kayla sobbed as she confessed to accidentally killing Christine’s son Liam.

He’d asked for stronger drugs to “help him forget” and she’d injected him.

Kayla described sitting by him as he suffered seizures, too frightened to get help.

After appearing to comfort Kayla, Christine took the baby – also called Liam – while his mum was in the bathroom and drove off.

She ended up on a clifftop, cradling the baby.

But we didn’t discover if her dead son Liam was his dad.

The Pact star Rakie Ayola in character in the BBC drama (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What punishment did Christine face?

Christine’s daughter Megan found her on the bench by the cliff.

She carefully took baby Liam from her mum.

Christine stressed that she stole children to give them all a better life.

We’d seen Christine’s own mum being cruel and nasty to her. She wanted to save children from harm.

But Megan pointed out that it had cost lives. She added that Will and Jamie were likely to go to prison for Connor’s death.

Megan said: “Our lives are over”.

As she turned away with the baby, Christine taped herself saying the police would find a lethal dose of drugs in Connor’s system which she put in his drink.

She took sole responsibility for killing him.

Then, tragically, Christine jumped to her death from the top of the cliff.

Will, Megan and Jamie got the shock of their lives (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions)

What happened to Will, Megan and Jamie?

When Christine jumped, Will had to stop a desperate Jamie (Aaron Anthony) from rushing to the cliff edge.

Then Megan’s boyfriend found Christine’s phone, still recording.

He handed it to the police.

Megan told her siblings that by taking her life and making the tape, Christine gave them a way out.

Even though Jamie had hit Connor with a bottle, which might have contributed to his death, Christine’s confession meant that would never be known.

Fast forward and we saw Will heading off to court, where he faced a six-month sentence as an accessory to murder, for dumping Connor’s body down the shaft.

A cheerful Jamie met up with his on/off boyfriend Owain at the bus station and set off for London with him.

Then we saw a happy Megan and her husband Gethin planning to adopt a child.

Rebekah Murrell plays Sam (Credit: BBC/Little Door productions/Simon Ridgway)

What happened to Sam and Kayla?

Sam went through with her plan to leave Will because of his violent temper.

She sold their house and moved away with their son Alfie to start a new life.

It wasn’t clear whether Will would ever play any part in it.

Then we saw Kayla playing happily with baby Liam, as a new social worker watched carefully, with a smile.

All six episodes of The Pact series 2 are on BBC iPlayer.

