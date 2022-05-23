The Outlaws season 2 is coming to the BBC very soon – so when is the start date and who’s back in the cast?

Stephen Merchant’s comedy-drama is returning in June, with Hollywood legend Christopher Walken reprising his role as Frank Sheldon.

Season 1 of The Outlaws received rave reviews when it aired in 2021.

It was the BBC’s biggest comedy launch of 2021 and has been streamed 11 million times on BBC iPlayer.

And anyone who watched it will know the brilliant soundtrack was a star in its own right!

The six-part comedy followed a group of strangers who met on community service.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Outlaws season 2, and its start date.

The Outlaws season 2 is coming soon! (Credit: BBC One)

When is the The Outlaws season 2 start date?

The Outlaws will be back for season 2 on BBC One on Sunday June 5 2022.

All episodes will arrive on BBC iPlayer as a box set at the same time.

Each episode will be one hour long, and air every Sunday at 9pm.

The new episodes were filmed back-to-back with the first season due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How many episodes is The Outlaws?

Season 2 of The Outlaws will be six episodes long.

This is the same amount of episodes as season 1.

If you don’t want to binge watch the whole series on BBC iPlayer, you can tune in every Sunday night at 9pm from June 5 2022.

The season 2 finale is due to air on Sunday July 10 2022.

The Outlaws season 2 sneak peek: The cast return in June (Credit: BBC One)

What is the plot of The Outlaws season 2?

The comedy thriller follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences…

But now they must face the fallout from their actions.

If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken.

The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins.

But can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?

The Outlaws season 2 cast – who’s returning?

The second series will see the return of Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken as Frank Sheldon.

Writer and star Stephen Merchant reprises his role as Gregory Dillard in the cast of The Outlaws.

Rhianne Barreto will return as Rani Rekowski, opposite Gamba Cole as Christian Taylor and Darren Boyd as John Halloran.

Meanwhile, Clare Perkins reprises her role as Myrna Okeke, Eleanor Tomlinson is Lady Gabriella Penrose-Howe, and Jessica Gunning is Diane Pemberley.

Charles Babalola plays Malaki, Nina Wadia is Shanthi Rekowski, Tom Hanson is Spencer, and Aiyana Goodfellow is Esme.

The Outlaws season 2 includes some of the best talent on UK TV (Credit: BBC One)

Who guest stars in season 2 of The Outlaws on BBC One?

The Outlaws season 2 guest stars include the ever brilliant Julia Davis, star of Nighty Night, Sally4Ever, and A Very British Scandal.

Game of Thrones and The Split actor Ian McElhinney returns as John Halloran Snr.

Two Dracula stars are reunited in the cast, too.

That’s Dolly Wells as Margaret, and Claes Bang as The Dean.

How can I watch season 1?

Season 1 of The Outlaws is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

All six episodes – that’s six hours of brilliant viewing – remain on the catch-up service for at least another five months (at the time of writing).

The Outlaws season 2 start date is Sunday June 05 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

