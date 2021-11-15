The Outlaws on BBC One: Will there be a series two of Stephen Merchant comedy?

The Outlaws on BBC One has received rave reviews since it started last month – but will there be a series two?

The six-part comedy is currently airing on Monday nights at 9pm.

Viewers were THRILLED to see a Hollywood legend in the cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about series two of The Outlaws.

The cast of The Outlaws will return for series two (Credit: BBC One)

The Outlaws series two – is the show coming back for another season?

Yes, The Outlaws IS coming back for a series two.

The great news for fans of The Outlaws on BBC One is that the show will be returning.

And we won’t even have to wait for the show to be filmed – it’s already in the bag!

A spokesperson for the series told us that series two has already been filmed.

Series one and series two were filmed back to back – genius! – which means that fans will definitely get their fix of The Outlaws sooner rather than later.

When will The Outlaws series two start?

An exact date for The Outlaws series two has not been confirmed yet.

But we’re told the second series is set to air sometime in 2022.

Stephen Merchant as Greg in The Outlaws (Credit: BBC One)

The Outlaws on BBC One – what’s it about?

The Outlaws is a comedy thriller from Stephen Merchant.

The six-parter follows seven strangers from vastly differing backgrounds who are thrown together while doing community service.

They begin Community Payback Services – renovating a derelict building in Bristol – but they are tested when they find a bag full of money.

Of course, the big draw here is the presence of Christopher Walken in the cast.

The 78-year-old Hollywood actor is more famous for his film roles than for being on TV.

He’s known for roles in The Deer Hunter, Pulp Fiction and Catch Me if You Can.

Series two is expected to continue the story with the same cast.

Who else is in the cast of The Outlaws?

Christopher Walken plays Frank, a veteran criminal who has been in and out of the prison system for much of his life.

This means he’s been a very absent father to daughter, Margaret.

This time, he insists that he really does wish to change for the better and repair their relationship, but she doesn’t trust a word that comes out of his mouth.

Honour actress Rhianne Barreto plays Rani and is expected to return in series two.

Rani is an intelligent A-Level student who has recently secured a full scholarship to study at Oxford University.

However, this exciting opportunity is put at risk when she is caught shoplifting and sentenced with a community service order…

Richard E Grant is in the cast of The Outlaws (Credit: BBC YouTube)

The Outlaws series two – who will return?

Writer and creator Stephen Merchant – best known for The Office – also appears as Greg and will return in series two.

Greg is a lawyer who is part of Rani’s group of offenders, who have been tasked with turning a dilapidated old building into a community centre for the people of Bristol.

He is socially awkward and currently going through a divorce.

Hanna actor Gamba Cole plays Christian, another member of the community service group.

He is desperately trying to keep himself and his younger sister out of the dangerous criminal gangs that operate near his apartment building.

Killing Eve star Darren Boyd plays John, and should be returning in series two.

John is a local businessman who is under a lot of pressure to secure investment for his struggling company, which employs more than 50 people in total.

He considers community service to be beneath him and this causes him to lash out at his co-workers and parole officer.

Meanwhile, Clare Perkins plays Myrna, Eleanor Tomlinson plays Gabby, Jessica Gunning plays Diana, Dolly Wells plays Margaret, and Nina Wadia plays Shanthi.

Also, Ian McElhinney plays John Snr, Claes Bang plays Dean and Richard E Grant plays The Earl.

The Outlaws continues on Mondays at 9pm on BBC One. The entire series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

