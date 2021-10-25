The Outlaws on BBC One: Who’s in the cast of Stephen Merchant comedy drama?

Comedy drama The Outlaws is a major co-production between the BBC and Amazon Prime Video, airing very soon… and what a cast it boasts!

Stephen Merchant is all over the series – formerly known as The Offenders – as creator, director, star and executive producer.

But the 46-year-old comedian and Ricky Gervais collaborator isn’t the only big name attached to the production.

Check out who else is in the all-star cast…

The Outlaws: BBC cast includes Darren Boyd, Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant (Credit: BBC)

The Outlaws on BBC One: Who is in the cast?

Looking at the cast list, one unlikely name immediately catches the eye.

Hollywood heavyweight Christopher Walken – yes, that Christopher Walken from Annie Hall, The Deer Hunter and Pulp Fiction – plays Frank.

The Oscar-winning actor, 78, explained how he came to be involved in his first British TV series very matter-of-factly.

Read more: The Larkins cast: Who stars in ITV Sunday night drama alongside Bradley Walsh?

He told the Independent: “Stephen writes terrific dialogue. Doing this as long as I have, you can spot that pretty quickly.

“He came to my house, we talked and that’s how it happened. That’s how I’ve always lived and it’s how I still live. I do the next best thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleanor Tomlinson (@eleanortomlinson)

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Gabby

The plot of The Outlaws concerns seven strangers doing their community service together.

And social media influencer Gabby – played by Poldark star Eleanor – certainly eludes the typical stereotype.

Eleanor joked in a post on Instagram: “Community Service never looked so good.”

Gamba Cole and Rhianne Barreto in The Outlaws (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Where have you seen The Outlaws’ Rani, Christian, John and Myrna before?

Rhianne Barreto, who plays Rani, has previously starred in Honour with Keeley Hawes and Amazon action drama Hanna.

Gamba Cole was also in Hanna. He plays Christian in The Outlaws.

BAFTA-winning Darren Boyd plays John and is a regular face on TV known for Spy and Killing Eve.

Clare Perkins is Myrna in The Outlaws and is known for being Ava Hartman in EastEnders.

Richard E Grant is also in The Outlaws cast (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Also starring…

Other famous faces include Nina Wadia as Rani’s mother Shanthi and Bloodlands’ Ian McElhinney as John Snr.

Read more: Grantchester on ITV1: Will there be a seventh series of period drama starring Robson Green?

Dracula viewers will also recognise Claes Bang as underworld figure Dean.

And acting legend Richard E. Grant gives the whole series that added bit of excellence as The Earl.

The Outlaws begins on BBC One on Monday October 25 at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.