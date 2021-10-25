The Outlaws on BBC One: How many episodes are there in Stephen Merchant comedy drama and where was it filmed?

New comedy drama The Outlaws – formerly known as The Offenders – will soon air on BBC One.

The plot follow seven strangers from different walks of life compelled to complete their community service together.

After stumbling upon a bag of money, they hope their lives have turned around.

But, unsurprisingly, some very dangerous people are also searching for the mystery cash…

Here’s what else you need to know about the BBC One series produced with Amazon Prime Video.

Stephen Merchant and Eleanor Tomlinson in The Outlaws (Credit: BBC YouTube)

How many episodes are there of The Outlaws on BBC One?

According to the BBC, series one of The Outlaws contains six episodes.

However, more will be almost certainly be coming as series two has already been commissioned… and filmed!

Reports suggest filming was interrupted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. When it resumed earlier this year in February, production also included a second series’ worth of instalments.

Although The Outlaws will air on BBC one and BBC iPlayer in the UK, it will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video elsewhere.

This includes in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordic countries.

Stephen Merchant created, directs and stars in The Outlaws (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Who wrote The Outlaws?

Stephen Merchant of The Office, Extras and Life’s Too Short is a major figure behind The Outlaws.

Not only is he and Elgin James credited with creating the series, Stephen and John Butler also directed.

Furthermore, 46-year-old Stephen also stars AND he’s listed among the executive producers!

Basically, if you’re into Stephen Merchant’s work, this is the series for you.

The Outlaws is set in Bristol (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Where was The Outlaws filmed?

The sight of the Clifton Suspension Bridge in the trailer gives it away: The Outlaws was filmed in Bristol.

Filming also went down at The Bottle Yard Studios in Whitchurch, north Somerset.

Cinematic heavyweight Christopher Walken has a role as Frank (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Who is in the cast of The Outlaws?

As well as Stephen, the cast of The Outlaws includes Hollywood legend Christopher Walken and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson.

Rhianne Barreto, Darren Boyd, Gamba Cole, Richard E Grant and Nina Wadia also star.

The Outlaws begins on BBC One on Monday October 25 at 9pm.

