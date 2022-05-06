The Other One season 2: how many episodes and how can I watch series one?

Fans are thrilled as The Other One season 2 kicks off on BBC One tonight (May 6).

But how many episodes are there and who’s in the cast?

Here’s what we know.

The Other One series 2 airs tonight on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What is The Other One about?

The BBC comedy revolves around sisters Cathy and Cat, who only learnt about one another following the death of their dad.

Both of them have always wanted a sister, just maybe not each other.

The pair are opposites in every way but as they adjust to their new family life they gradually come to have each other’s backs.

However, the series complicates even further when they discover that they also have a brother Callum, who Cathy snogged on a night out.

Awkward!

The series is also based off a real-life case of a man with two families, who gave his children the same name to avoid being caught.

How many episodes of The Other One are there?

There are five episodes of The Other One season 2 in total.

Ellie White and BAFTA winner Lauren Socha star in the cast of The Other One (Credit: BBC)

Who stars in The Other One season 2?

Ellie White will be reprising her role as Cathy Walcott in the BBC comedy.

Talking to Express about her character, Ellie White said: “At the end of series one Cathy is stood up at the altar and decides to go on her honeymoon with her sister instead.

“She finds herself getting very intimate with- potentially- her brother, which is where we find her in the second series.”

BAFTA winning actress Lauren Socha is also back as Cat Walcott.

Lauren Socha said of Cat: “I always look at Cat as a little bit naive and vulnerable at times. With those sorts of characteristics, you are more open to finding a normal, loving life with a family.

“Family life would’ve meant the world to her because it’s all she ever wanted. It’s not the norm for her to have that, so to have that now is just everything.”

Poldark star Rebecca Front and Downton Abbey veteran Siobhan Finneran also feature in the cast of The Other One.

How can I watch series one?

All episodes of The Other One series one can be found on the BBC iPlayer.

Season 2 of The Other One starts tonight (May 6) on BBC One at 9.30pm.

