Amol Rajan presents The One Show alongside Alex Jones this week, but who is his wife and do they have kids?

The journalist and TV presenter hasn’t even hit 40 yet, and has already edited a famous newspaper!

Here’s everything you need to know!

Kym Marsh and Amol Rajan on The One Show (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Amol Rajan and what is he famous for?

Amol Rajan is a British journalist, broadcaster and occasional food critic who has been the BBC’s Media Editor since December 2016.

He is set to join the presenting line-up of Radio 4’s Today programme, becoming the fifth presenter of the flagship news show, alongside Mishal Husain, Nick Robinson, Martha Kearney and Justin Webb.

The news was confirmed in March 2021, when Amol said: “Enormously humbled and thrilled to join the presenting line-up on @BBCr4today, alongside a team of greats on and off air.”

He is the first new presenter to be appointed since the departure of John Humphrys in September 2019.

Amol was editor of The Independent newspaper from June 2013 until February 2016 when it became online only, although Amol remained for a period as “editor-at-large” until he was appointed the BBC’s first Media Editor in November 2016.

He became the first non-white editor of a national newspaper at the time, when he was just 29 years old.

Before that, Amol was the secondary presenter on The Wright Stuff during its 2006–2007 series and was also a researcher on the programme.

He has also presented The Media Show on BBC Radio 4, and guest hosts on BBC Radio 2 and The One Show.

How old is Amol Rajan?

Amol was born on July 4 1983.

He is currently 37 years old.

Amol Rajan interviewed Emma Willis when he sat in for Zoe Ball on BBC Radio Two (Credit: BBC)

Who is Amol Rajan’s wife?

Amol married Dr Charlotte Faircloth in Cambridge in September 2013.

Academic Charlotte is Associate Professor in the Department of Social Science, at University College London’s Institute of Education.

She’s written several books in her field of expertise.

Amol and Charlotte are believed to have met while studying in Cambridge.

Do Amol and his wife have any children?

Amol Rajan and his wife Charlotte live in London with their two children, a son called Winston and a younger girl called Jamaica.

The One Show presenter rarely reveals much of his home life and has not shared any photos with his wife and kids.

The last time he gave a brief snapshot of his family life was in January 2020.

He posted a picture of a baby’s foot, alongside the message: “The 5am dilemma. Feed went well, 160mls straight in. Baby Jamaica – four months old today – fell back asleep straight away. But I didn’t burp her. So… Transfer her back into sleepy head without burping and hope she stays asleep – or burp her first and risk waking her up if she decides it’s time for a party?

“Has to be a burp, surely. Oh cripes now her brother’s up. It was 4am when I started this post.”

Amol Rajan hosts The One Show (Credit: BBC One)

When does Amol host The One Show?

This week, Amol hosts The One Show on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The BBC magazine show is currently co-hosted by Alex Jones and guest hosts including Amol, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas.

Where is Amol from and what religion is he?

Amol was born in Calcutta, India, to a mother from Pune and a Tamil father from Kumbakonam.

Rajan was three when his family moved to England.

He was raised in Tooting, London.

The son of Hindu parents, he now states he has not believed in any god since he was a teenager.

Amol Rajan has an academic wife and two young children (Credit: BBC)

Amol Rajan and THAT earring!

The One Show host is as famous for the earring in his left lobe as he is for his love of cricket.

In 2020, he bit back at a critic who described him as a “rude boy”.

A keyboard warrior tweeted: “On the Beeb with a gold kettle, monogrammed cuffs and earring @amolrajan lad, you’re a rude boy mate.”

To which Amol replied: “Of course I’m a rudeboy mate. My daughter’s name is JAMAICA, for starters.”

A rude boy is a slang term for a “lawless urban youth who likes ska or reggae music”.

When Private Eye accused him of wearing “expensive earrings” in 2017, Amol shot back: “I wear one ear stud and from memory it was £1.39 in Claire’s Accessories.”

The One Show airs every week night at 7pm on BBC One.

