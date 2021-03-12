Matt Baker stunned The One Show viewers in December 2019 when he announced he was leaving.

Now over a year later, The One Show continues to air, amid lockdown constraints.

So who has replaced Matt? And what is he up to these days?

We take a look at Matt Baker’s replacement on The One Show…

Who has replaced Matt Baker on The One Show?

An official replacement for Matt Baker still has yet to be confirmed on The One Show.

However, his former co-presenter Alex Jones, has taken over the helm.

She now regularly co-hosts with various other media personalities, including Gethin Jones.

Matt announced he was leaving in December 2019 (Credit: BBC)

But Gethin Jones now hosts alongside Kym Marsh on Morning Live.

Other stars have gone on to fill his boots, such as Rylan Clark-Neal and Chris Ramsey.

The BBC said in a statement that they have no plans to find a permanent replacement for Matt.

They said: “We are drawing on our existing family of presenters – made up of men and women – to present alongside Alex Jones.”

Why did Matt Baker leave The One Show?

Matt said he was leaving The One Show in order to spend more time with his family.

He’d been a regular and very popular host on the show for nine years.

His live announcement included: “I’ve loved that The One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

Matt wants to spend more time with his family (Credit: SplashNews)

“It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children In Need.