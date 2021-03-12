Matt Baker stunned The One Show viewers in December 2019 when he announced he was leaving.
Now over a year later, The One Show continues to air, amid lockdown constraints.
So who has replaced Matt? And what is he up to these days?
We take a look at Matt Baker’s replacement on The One Show…
Who has replaced Matt Baker on The One Show?
An official replacement for Matt Baker still has yet to be confirmed on The One Show.
However, his former co-presenter Alex Jones, has taken over the helm.
She now regularly co-hosts with various other media personalities, including Gethin Jones.
But Gethin Jones now hosts alongside Kym Marsh on Morning Live.
Other stars have gone on to fill his boots, such as Rylan Clark-Neal and Chris Ramsey.
The BBC said in a statement that they have no plans to find a permanent replacement for Matt.
They said: “We are drawing on our existing family of presenters – made up of men and women – to present alongside Alex Jones.”
Why did Matt Baker leave The One Show?
Matt said he was leaving The One Show in order to spend more time with his family.
He’d been a regular and very popular host on the show for nine years.
His live announcement included: “I’ve loved that The One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.
“It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children In Need.
“I’d like to thank all those I’ve worked with over the years and especially you, the viewer, for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa.”
The dad-of-two added: “I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed.”
Is Matt Baker still on Countryfile?
Matt has not left BBC’s Countryfile.
He still regularly presents on episodes and has done since 2009.
When he announced his departure from The One Show, he confirmed: “I’m continuing with Countryfile and BBC Sport and excited about other opportunities that come my way.”
Does Matt Baker have a new show?
However, he also has his very own show coming out.
In February Matt announced his family will be starring in their own show.
The series will focus on their idyllic life at their farm.
He explained on Instagram: “Welcome to ‘Our Farm In The Dales’ Big news – I’ve filmed a series back on our farm in Durham with all our animals and my family! It’s been brilliant.
“I can’t wait for you all to see the place I grew up, its been great fun as I’ve also produced and directed it.. I’ll keep you posted but as a heads up it’s coming to More4 soon.”
This will be a big move away from the BBC for Matt, as More4 is part of Channel 4.
Matt currently lives at a farm in Hertfordshire, but also has a family run farm based in Durham.
Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.