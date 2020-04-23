The One Show viewers stunned at how different comedian Joe Pasquale looks

BBC viewers were surprised at how different Joe Pasquale looked on last night's episode of The One Show.

The comedian, 58, featured in a segment on the programme yesterday (Wednesday, April 22) about delivering essential PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Pasquale has been delivering PPE for carers (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Joe Pasquale reveals body transformation after dropping nearly two stone

It showed the I'm A Celebrity winner driving around Essex delivering masks and other pieces of protective gear for carers who look after vulnerable people at their own homes.

Delivering essential PPE

And viewers at home appeared to think Joe looked completely different to previous TV appearances.

Some viewers had no idea he was covered in tattoos (Credit: BBC)

Some called the funnyman a 'hottie' while others had no idea he was covered in tattoos, as he showed off his ink in a T-shirt on The One Show.

One said on Twitter: "@itreallyisjoe Christ. Have I been in lockdown for too long or has Joe Pasquale turned into a hottie?!!! #TheOneShow."

When did Joe Pasquale become so inked?

Another wrote: "Joe Pasquale is out delivering PPE, what a guy. As an aside, he looks way cooler now than he ever has, I reckon."

A third tweeted: "Blimey, when did Joe Pasquale become so inked?? #TheOneShow."

Someone else asked, alongside a mind-blown emoji: "Who else has just learned that Joe Pasquale is covered in tattoos?"

@itreallyisjoe Christ. Have I been in lockdown for too long or has Joe Pasquale turned into a hottie?!!! #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/owaJR5VzG6 — Krystina Jones (@krystinajones) April 22, 2020

Joe Pasquali is out delivering PPE, what a guy. As an aside, he looks way cooler now than he ever has I reckon👍#theoneshow — Paul Mills (@Rideandski) April 22, 2020

Blimey, when did Joe Pasquale become so inked?? #TheOneShow — Midge (@Midge_UK) April 22, 2020

Who else has just learned that Joe Pasquale is covered in tattoos? 🤯 #TheOneShow — Jo Berridge (@lufcjoberridge) April 22, 2020

Speaking in a pre-recorded clip, Joe said: "I'm actually delivering masks today and rubber gloves to different branches around the South East.

A helping hand

"I've been doing this a couple of weeks now. I just went online and thought, there's got to be organisations that need some sort of help. So I contacted Helping Hands direct and said, 'Do you need anything doing?' And they said, 'Yeah, can you start delivering stuff?'"

Joe's been delivering for a company called Helping Hands (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Hollyoaks star Joe Tracini 'admits he wants to kill himself on low days in lockdown'

Presenter Patrick Kielty, who is hosting The One Show with Alex Jones, explained: "Joe's off to make his rounds, but it's not just him doing this. Nationwide, volunteers are coming together to make an enormous supply chain of PPE deliveries."

What did you think of Joe Pasquale's segment on The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.