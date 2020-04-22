The One Show viewers in hysterics as Dame Judi Dench describes accidentally flashing pal on Skype

Viewers of The One Show were in stitches last night hearing Dame Judi Dench describe the awkward moment she accidentally flashed her daughter's pal on Skype while in the bath.

On Tuesday (April 21) evening's episode, hosts Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty were joined by the legendary actress for chat via video-link.

And Dame Judi didn't disappoint, as she revealed her recent hilarious Skype-fail.

Dame Judi Dench described the moment she flashed her daughter's pal on Skype (Credit: BBC)

She said on the programme: "It's a terrible story. I'm totally un-technical. I don't know anything about being technical and pressing buttons. This is a miracle to me.

A birthday surprise

"A couple of days ago, my daughter said to me, 'We have to Skype this friend for his birthday'.

"So we did, we had a wonderful chat all between us. It was absolutely lovely. He said, 'I'm just going off for a walk' and we said, 'That's fine'. It finished, and we were very pleased that it happened.

The unmissable moment when Dame Judi Dench tells us about her recent, hilarious #skypefail #TheOneShow | #DameJudiDench pic.twitter.com/cfW3p9qFRU — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) April 21, 2020

"Then I said, 'I'm going up for a bath' and went up for my bath. I had my laptop with me. I brought it down to do something. As I say, I'm totally un-technically minded. I pressed a button and there, suddenly, was this friend.

"I wished him happy birthday in the bath. That's not attractive! My daughter said, 'Oh he'll think it's a lovely birthday'. Oh I don't think so, actually!"

Viewers thought the story was hilarious (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones, who could hardly contain herself, said: "That's the best thing I've heard in a long time."

Viewers at home seemed to think so too.

What did viewers say?

One said on Twitter: "A lovely moment of TV and very funny!"

Another tweeted, with a laughing-crying emoji: "Love it."

A lovely moment of TV and very funny! 😂 — DMChadwick (@dm_chadwick) April 22, 2020

Love it 😂🙌🏻 — Matthew T Le Mottée (@LeMottee) April 21, 2020

A third wrote: "Judi Dench accidentally flashing her [bleeps] on webcam is an image I'd never think I'd have in my head #oneshow #TheOneShow."

Someone else said: "Loved that story from Dame Judi. She's a true national treasure! #TheOneShow #BBCOne."

"Oh I just love Dame Judi Dench so much!" wrote a fifth.

She's a true national treasure!#TheOneShow #BBCOne — Mathew Hulbert - Politics. Policy. Progress. (@HulbertMathew) April 21, 2020

Oh I just love Dame Judi Dench so much! #TheOneShow — Aaron Richardson (@AaronLR1991) April 21, 2020

Elsewhere on last night's The One Show, Alex and Patrick chatted with comedian Dara O'briain. The Irish funnyman talked viewers through some of the amazing sights they can catch in the night sky.

