The One Show: Viewers miss host Alex Jones as Kym Marsh steps in as guest host

BBC viewers were gutted last night as they tuned in for The One Show and saw presenter Alex Jones missing from the couches.

The Welsh favourite, 43, is taking a well deserved break from the programme after holding the fort alongside a plethora of guest hosts in recent months, since presenter Matt Baker stepped down earlier this year.

Last night's (Monday, July 6) episode was hosted by show regular Amol Rajan and former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

Kym Marsh and Amol Rajan are presenting The One Show while Alex Jones takes a break (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers think of Kym and Amol on The One Show?

But it seems those watching at home were gutted to see Alex wasn't on, with some claiming The One Show was "ruined" and others admitting it felt "strange".

Really missed her.

One viewer said on Twitter: "Wow. Feels so strange not seeing Alex Jones on #TheOneShow.

"She has been so good presenting throughout this entire crisis, providing consistency and stability and the right tone throughout!"

Another agreed: "Really missed her, she's so natural."

Alex Jones is The One Show's only permanent presenter at the moment (Credit: BBC)

A third said: "Well that's #theoneshow ruined for me now! When does Alex come back?!"

"They made these two present #theoneshow to make Alex Jones look good at it," commented another, who clearly wasn't a fan.

There were some who enjoyed having Kym and Amol on, though - and some even called for Kym to be made a permanent presenter.

One viewer tweeted that last night's episode was "much better than usual".

Make Kym a 'permanent fixture'

"Kym did very well indeed," said another, adding: "Enjoyed watching it. I hope she does more presenting in the future."

Someone else put: "Great show tonight, really enjoyed the change of presenters. Kym's a natural, what an asset. BBC, can we have her as a permanent fixture please?"

During last night's episode of The One Show, Kym and Amol chatted with DIY SOS star Nick Knowles.

They also chatted with Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael, who was on to discuss her new Australian thriller The Secrets She Keeps.

Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael was on to chat about The Secrets She Keeps (Credit: BBC)

It's vastly different to her role as Lady Edith Crawley in the hit ITV period drama. She explained: "Yeah, it's very different. I loved it. I think all actors want to flex different muscles at different times, don't you. This felt like a complete departure. I loved every minute of it."

Kym and Amol will be presenting The One Show all this week. The programme airs at 7pm on BBC One.

