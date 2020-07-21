The One Show viewers divided as presenter Alex Jones returns

Presenter Alex Jones was back on The One Show last night after a break away from the programme.

The Welsh favourite, 43, was replaced by guest hosts Amol Rajan and Kym Marsh, and later Alex Scott and Gethin Jones, while she enjoyed a holiday with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy and Kit.

Alex Jones was back on The One Show after a break (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about The One Show?

But Alex was back on the show yesterday (Monday, July 21) evening with Rylan Clark-Neal.

And viewers were divided over her return to the couches, with some claiming they had to switch over and watch something else. Some called the episode and its interviews "painfully awkward".

Viewers were divided over having the Welsh TV host back on their screens (Credit: BBC)

Guests on last night's The One Show included author Caitlin Moran, Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen, MasterChef judge Monica Galetti and presenter Giles Coren.

One viewer said on Twitter: "#theoneshow Alex is back, time to turn off."

Painfully awkward and simply awful.

Another tweeted: "Sorry, turned over."

A third asked: "#theoneshow is it just me or is this show painfully awkward and simply awful tonight? Sorry for the guests."

However, not everyone felt that way. Others were made up to have Alex back on their screens and some called her and Rylan the "perfect" combination of presenters.

Perfect

"Great to see Alex back," said one viewer.

"Agreed, the show isn't the same without her," said another.

Someone else tweeted: "Great to see @Rylan on the show with @MissAlexjones. Perfect!"

Earlier this month, viewers were gutted when they tuned in and found Alex missing from the studio.

Alex has presented the programme alongside a stream of guest hosts since her longtime co-presenter, Matt Baker, stepped down several months ago after almost a decade on the programme.

When they turned The One Show on and saw former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh presenting with show regular Amol Rajan, many called for Alex's return.

