The One Show viewers slammed the show last night (December 13) following an “excruciating” episode.

Jermaine Jenas and his co-star Sam Quek were presenting the show, however, many viewers were left hoping they hadn’t.

What happened on The One Show last night?

Numerous mishaps occurred, including a technical error during Jamie Dornan’s interview that meant he couldn’t hear anything and an awkward question about the Hollywood star’s physique.

“I hear you set up a local football team for the dads, but unfortunately, you’re not in as good shape as you used to be apparently,” said Jermaine, which was followed by a gasp from his co-host.

Walk The Line star Alesha Dixon also chastised the presenters for asking a political question.

Sam and Jermaine did not impress The One Show viewers on Monday evening (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers slam show

As a result, many viewers rushed to Twitter to beg the BBC to replace Jermaine and Sam with new hosts.

“This is excruciating to watch. Awful presenters #TheOneShow,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Christ. New presenters needed asap! #TheOneShow”.

“How are Jamie and David [Tennant] not cringing right now? Sam and Jermaine are just terrible. I really struggle to watch this show when these two are presenting,” ranted a third.

Jamie Dornan’s interview ended up going horribly wrong (Credit: BBC)

“This is getting beyond a joke. Professional presenters are badly needed. #TheOneShow,” said a fifth.

A sixth viewer tweeted: “This is awful to watch tonight. Lots of awkward moments and Sam continually having a dig at Alesha #TheOneShow”.

“#TheOneShow oh dear… this is poor….

“Used to really enjoy this programme with its interesting articles, now it’s just a late Friday night chit chat. Presenters with little skill or charisma. Boring. Next…” said a seventh frustrated fan.

While an eighth added: “Is the #TheOneShow always like this now?”

The One Show airs on BBC One, weekday evenings, from 7pm.

