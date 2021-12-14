the one show
The One Show viewers call for changes after ‘unwatchable’ episode

Fans of the BBC series were not happy

By Joshua Haigh

The One Show viewers slammed the show last night (December 13) following an “excruciating” episode.

Jermaine Jenas and his co-star Sam Quek were presenting the show, however, many viewers were left hoping they hadn’t.

What happened on The One Show last night?

Numerous mishaps occurred, including a technical error during Jamie Dornan’s interview that meant he couldn’t hear anything and an awkward question about the Hollywood star’s physique.

“I hear you set up a local football team for the dads, but unfortunately, you’re not in as good shape as you used to be apparently,” said Jermaine, which was followed by a gasp from his co-host.

Walk The Line star Alesha Dixon also chastised the presenters for asking a political question.

the one show
Sam and Jermaine did not impress The One Show viewers on Monday evening (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers slam show

As a result, many viewers rushed to Twitter to beg the BBC to replace Jermaine and Sam with new hosts.

Read more: The One Show viewers demand changes after ‘incredibly painful’ show

“This is excruciating to watch. Awful presenters #TheOneShow,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Christ. New presenters needed asap! #TheOneShow”.

“How are Jamie and David [Tennant] not cringing right now? Sam and Jermaine are just terrible. I really struggle to watch this show when these two are presenting,” ranted a third.

A fourth tweeted: “#TheOneShow gets some good guests but it’s unwatchable with the ‘presenters’! #Cringe”.

the one show
Jamie Dornan’s interview ended up going horribly wrong (Credit: BBC)

“This is getting beyond a joke. Professional presenters are badly needed. #TheOneShow,” said a fifth.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo divides viewers with appearance on The One Show

A sixth viewer tweeted: “This is awful to watch tonight. Lots of awkward moments and Sam continually having a dig at Alesha #TheOneShow”.

“#TheOneShow oh dear… this is poor….

“Used to really enjoy this programme with its interesting articles, now it’s just a late Friday night chit chat. Presenters with little skill or charisma. Boring. Next…” said a seventh frustrated fan.

While an eighth added: “Is the #TheOneShow always like this now?”

The One Show airs on BBC One, weekday evenings, from 7pm.

