The One Show viewers slammed the show last night (December 13) following an “excruciating” episode.
Jermaine Jenas and his co-star Sam Quek were presenting the show, however, many viewers were left hoping they hadn’t.
What happened on The One Show last night?
Numerous mishaps occurred, including a technical error during Jamie Dornan’s interview that meant he couldn’t hear anything and an awkward question about the Hollywood star’s physique.
“I hear you set up a local football team for the dads, but unfortunately, you’re not in as good shape as you used to be apparently,” said Jermaine, which was followed by a gasp from his co-host.
Walk The Line star Alesha Dixon also chastised the presenters for asking a political question.
The One Show viewers slam show
As a result, many viewers rushed to Twitter to beg the BBC to replace Jermaine and Sam with new hosts.
“This is excruciating to watch. Awful presenters #TheOneShow,” said one viewer.
A second tweeted: “Christ. New presenters needed asap! #TheOneShow”.
Dear lord #theoneshow is more amateurish than ever tonight
— ⭐️🎄🎅🏻Fluffadelic🎅🏻🎄⭐️ (@Fluffadelic) December 13, 2021
#TheOneShow gets some good guests but it's unwatchable with the 'presenters'! #Cringe
— ER but not the Queen (@iluvbatfink) December 13, 2021
This is getting beyond a joke. Professional presenters badly needed. #TheOneShow
— Duncan Donuts 🇯🇵 (@dunc2016) December 13, 2021
“How are Jamie and David [Tennant] not cringing right now? Sam and Jermaine are just terrible. I really struggle to watch this show when these two are presenting,” ranted a third.
A fourth tweeted: “#TheOneShow gets some good guests but it’s unwatchable with the ‘presenters’! #Cringe”.
“This is getting beyond a joke. Professional presenters are badly needed. #TheOneShow,” said a fifth.
A sixth viewer tweeted: “This is awful to watch tonight. Lots of awkward moments and Sam continually having a dig at Alesha #TheOneShow”.
“#TheOneShow oh dear… this is poor….
“Used to really enjoy this programme with its interesting articles, now it’s just a late Friday night chit chat. Presenters with little skill or charisma. Boring. Next…” said a seventh frustrated fan.
While an eighth added: “Is the #TheOneShow always like this now?”
The One Show airs on BBC One, weekday evenings, from 7pm.
