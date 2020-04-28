The One Show viewers blast 'irresponsible' segment for suggesting lockdown will ease 'in a few weeks'

BBC's The One Show has been slammed by viewers who accused the programme of giving Brits "false hope" the coronavirus lockdown will ease up 'in a few weeks'.

During last night's (Monday, April 27) episode, hosts Alex Jones and Amol Rajan were joined via video link by TV's Dr Sarah Jarvis.

The GP was on to discuss the idea of lockdown restrictions lifting slightly via the 'bubble' method.

The One Show viewers slammed the programme's segment about lockdown restrictions lifting (Credit: BBC)

They explained on the show that the bubble would involve people being allowed to meet with just a select group of 10 relatives or friends from other households.

Risks of the 'bubble'

Dr Sarah said on the programme: "That's great, in theory, because that limits the number of people you're exposing. But what if they've got different people? What if their bubble isn't the same?

Dr Sarah Jarvis was on to talk about the 'bubble' (Credit: BBC)

"However, I do think we're really beginning to see early shoots [of the lockdown working]. We're beginning to see cases trail off, and as they go down more we're certainly going to be able to ease up and make it easier for people to see [each other]. Even if it's just a few people. Perhaps just their immediate family."

Some viewers at home thought Dr Sarah's message clashed with what they heard from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has returned to work at Downing Street after coronavirus had him in intensive care.

What did Boris say?

Speaking outside Number 10 yesterday, the PM insisted the government would not relax the lockdown too soon. And while Britain is beginning to "turn the tide" on the deadly disease, the country was currently at the "moment of maximum risk".

Reacting to Dr Sarah's interview, one viewer said on Twitter: "#theoneshow why are the BBC pushing the end of lockdown? You are giving people false hope."

Another tweeted: "What the hell is Sarah Jarvis talking about and why the hell is #TheOneShow peddling this irresponsible lockdown relaxation? While the government is stressing it isn't."

You are giving people false hope.

A third agreed, writing back: "That's what I thought! Is she a government spokesperson now!? A lot of people might take it that the ideas she was talking about are the new norm!"

Someone else said: "Amazing how @DrSarahJarvis on #theoneshow can say what we are 'certainly' going to be able to do within the next few weeks. She obviously knows more than @BorisJohnson!"

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Dr Sarah's response

Dr Sarah replied to that last tweet to clarify her comments and confirm she didn't say what Brits will 'certainly' be able to do in the coming weeks.

But she admitted she is "entirely confident" the country won't be in a "complete" lockdown "in a few weeks".

Dr Sarah explained: "I didn't say what we're certainly going to be able to do, but we're moving well towards the govt's five pillars, which they have said are needed for some restrictions to be eased.

"I am entirely confident we won't still be in complete lockdown in a few weeks - just not sure how many."

