The One Show viewers blast Alex Jones’ apology for Lewis Capaldi’s ‘swearing’

The One Show viewers have hit out at the BBC for apologising after Lewis Capaldi swore twice during a segment.

As the BBC show aired on Friday night, presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp were joined by another batch of celebrity guests.

Singer Lewis Capaldi also joined on the sofa to chat and perform one of his new tracks.

However, things quickly took a turn as Lewis managed to swear twice within just a few seconds of each other.

As a result, host Alex was forced to apologise to viewers of The One Show.

Lewis Capaldi swore on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

As he talked about his success, the singer exclaimed: “Yeah, I’m chuffed to [bleep]! It was nerve-wracking, but it’s good to be back, amongst friends, and it’s good to be out of the house!”

“I can’t thank everyone enough for doing this with me and getting it to this point, even though I did most of the work myself! This one goes out to all of you, the people who love me, and especially to my enemies. May you all perish in flames and know nothing but eternal suffering.”

The conversation then turned to Wham’s 1983 video for Club Tropicana, which featured host Roman Kemp’s mum Shirlie Kemp.

“Your mum was in it and she looked [bleep] good in it, I have to say that!” said Lewis.

Roman then begged him: “Please, please stop!”

Alex Jones apologised to viewers (Credit: BBC)

TV’s Alex Jones apologises on The One Show

Alex quickly apologised to viewers as a result, due to the show airing before the 9pm watershed.

She told viewers: “We have got to say a quick sorry about the language. I’m sorry if anyone was offended.”

However, it seems viewers were more offended by the fact Alex felt it necessary to apologise in the first place.

“I’m absolutely going to get The One Show up on iPlayer so I can see Lewis Capaldi saying he’s ‘chuffed to [bleep] live on the BBC pre-watershed! (it’s not even that bad though, come on! Love that they apologised on his behalf),” laughed one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Lewis Capaldi is the new Shaun Ryder, can’t be trusted on live TV without swearing.”

“If you got offended by whatever Lewis Capaldi said then just don’t watch TV anymore or go out,” commented another.

A fourth added: “You just knew Lewis Capaldi was gonna have to be apologised for on behalf of The One Show.”

“Lmao, bloody is not a swear word imo. Tbh [Bleep] barely is. Why are people so sensitive?!?” queried one more.

Another said: “Of all the things they allow on TV like Naked Attraction, sex talk on daytime shows, adverts for incontinence etc and they worry about a couple of swear words offending anyone.”

Alex on her personal life

Meanwhile, Alex recently opened up about her personal life on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, The One Show presenter wrote: “Things have been a bit tricky for us recently, and in all honesty, I haven’t had time to be on here between working and the children.

“But I randomly logged on and saw all of your lovely messages, gently asking if we were all ok.”

The Welsh presenter went on to thank her kind fans, writing: “I was touched by your kindness, and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging.

“We are okay and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays, and there’s still plenty to smile about!”

