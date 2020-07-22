The One Show: Rylan Clark-Neal hits back at troll who mocked his accent

Rylan Clark-Neal has shared an hilarious comeback after a viewer poked fun at his accent on The One Show.

The 31-year-old former Big Brother star appeared on the BBC show alongside Alex Jones last night (July 21).

And while most fans were thrilled to see the host on the green sofa, one couldn't help but comment on his seemingly changing accent.

Rylan Clark-Neal appeared on The One Show alongside co-host Alex (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Lorraine Kelly 'tipped for Strictly Come Dancing' by Kate Garraway and Christine Lampard

They wrote: "Hey @BBCTheOneShow why is @Rylan sitting on the sofa putting on a posh accent. He is so out of place!"

The same user also added: "His dialect changed!"

The tweet certainly didn't go unnoticed by Rylan, who took the opportunity to clap back with a witty response.

He joked: "I’ll be Welsh by Friday."

Rylan a hit on The One Show

Despite some criticism, Rylan has proven to be a hit with viewers.

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise the star, with one saying: "@Rylan so lovely that you're presenting @BBCTheOneShow this week.. only criticism is that half an hour isn't long enough! #TheOneShow."

A second added: "@Rylan Loved you back on #TheOneShow tonight!"

Another tweeted: "@BBCTheOneShow so happy to have Rylan hosting with Alex this week! #TheOneShow xxx."

Most viewers loved seeing Rylan on the sofa (Credit: BBC)

Rylan on Celebrity Gogglebox

And if you're looking for more of Rylan's witty responses, make sure to check him out on Celebrity Gogglebox each week.

The former X Factor star and his mum Linda rejoined the popular Channel 4 show last month - leaving fans delighted.

Viewers love the show veterans so much, they even called on Channel 4 to have them on the programme for good.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "@Rylan please can you and your mum be on Celebrity Gogglebox every week for the rest of time! You two are just fab!"

The Big Brother star returned to Celebrity Gogglebox last month (Credit: Splash)

Another said: "@Rylan your mum is a star, she needs her own show. You and her would give @jackwhitehall and his dad a run for their money #celebritygogglebox."

Rylan and Linda were last famous faces to star in the latest run of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the son and mum had to bow out earlier over social distancing guidelines.

But Government rules changed, she was able to form a 'bubble' with her son.

Rylan and Linda are a hit with viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox family the Malones treat followers to adorable snap of newborn grandson Louis

In the past, Rylan revealed that he and Linda have been swamped with offers from TV execs.

Sadly, however, Linda suffers from Crohn's disease, so has been been forced to turn them down.

Rylan recently told the Daily Star: "We've been offered hundreds of things. We got asked to do a travel show and the chance to go here and go there.

"It would be hilarious, but she’s just not well enough to do it. Gogglebox is enough for us. She feels comfortable doing that show ­because we're just sat in my kitchen."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.