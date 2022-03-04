The One Show viewers stunned by Matt Lucas’ appearance during last night’s show

The One Show viewers were left stunned by Matt Lucas‘ appearance during the show last night (Thursday, March 3), with many stunned at his weight loss!

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter during the show to praise the 47-year-old on his look.

Matt Lucas on The One Show

The comedian was on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Harry Judd welcomed Matt onto the show yesterday to talk about World Book Day.

Matt has written a new children’s novella for the 25th anniversary of World Book Day.

It has been reported that the pandemic has had a detrimental effect on children’s reading ability.

So, in a short film shown on the show, Matt visited a school in West London to see new initiatives that will get kids reading again.

Speaking on what reading gives children, Matt said: “It’s just so intimate. Reading a book, you have a relationship with that book and with that writer.

“It feels very personal when you read a book.”

Viewers notice Matt Lucas’ weight loss

Viewers noticed something different about Matt (Credit: BBC)

Matt then went on to say that reading can help children with their creativity too.

When asked if reading had helped with his own creativity, Matt said: “Yeah definitely”. He went on to speak about his new World Book Day book, which children can buy with a £1 book voucher.

The new book consists of facts which children have to guess whether they are true or false.

Whilst Matt’s deep dive into how the pandemic has affected the reading ability of children will have interested many, it wasn’t the only thing that got viewers talking.

Many viewers of The One Show were floored by something else – Matt Lucas’ appearance. The 47-year-old has clearly lost weight, and viewers were very impressed.

What did viewers say about Matt Lucas’ weight loss?

Viewers impressed with Matt’s look (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to praise the Great British Bake Off star on his new look.

“Matt Lucas is looking fabulous on #TheOneShow tonight. He’s very charming to meet too!” one viewer said.

“Matt Lucas is looking great on BBC The One Show! Looking well!” another said.

“Looking good @RealMattLucas on #TheOneShow,” a third wrote.

“Also, Holy [bleep] Matt Lucas has lost a shed load of weight. Barely recognised him!” another tweeted.

Matt previously spoke about his weight loss.

During an appearance on Lorraine last year, he said: “I’ve lost some weight, I needed to take the edge off, because I put on a lot of weight in lockdown.”

