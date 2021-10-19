The One Show viewers all said the same thing when Matt Baker returned to the programme last night (Monday October 18).

Telly fave Matt, 43, left the daily evening magazine show last year (2020), but viewers loved seeing him again.

Viewers loved seeing Matt again last night (Credit: BBC)

What was Matt Baker doing on The One Show last night?

On last night’s episode, Matt joined comedian Rob Beckett and Hollywood A-lister Jamie Foxx on the show.

But all eyes were on the former presenter, as he explained what he was going to be doing for this year’s Children In Need.

When current presenters Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas introduced Matt – who was sitting on a rickshaw – she said: “Can I just say it’s lovely to be back…

“With all the crew and everybody, it’s lovely to see you all, it really is.”

Jermaine then said: “It’s changed a bit…

“Yeah, it’s like going round a relative’s and they’ve redecorated.”

Come back Matt, all is forgiven! These two muppets can’t present for toffee! #TheOneShow — Iᗩᑎ  (@flyinghigh2000) October 18, 2021

Oh stay Matt Baker! Please stay!

Why couldn't the BBC have given you Lineker money 😭 #TheOneShow — My name is Betty (@MyNameisBetty69) October 18, 2021

Bring back Alex Jones and Matt Baker. I'm fed up of the current amateurish presentation #TheOneShow — Resurgence (@Resurge888) October 18, 2021

Matt Baker must have been horrified with the state of his old show. #TheOneShow — John Keen (@JohnKeeno) October 18, 2021

How did viewers react to seeing Matt on the show again?

After seeing Matt in his former environment, it didn’t take long for viewers to plead with him to come back.

“Come back Matt, all is forgiven! These two muppets can’t present for toffee! #TheOneShow,” one wrote.

Another pleaded: “Oh stay Matt Baker! Please stay!

“Why couldn’t the BBC have given you [Gary] Lineker money [cry-face emoji].”

A third made a comment about the current incarnation of the show.

They wrote: “Matt Baker must have been horrified with the state of his old show #TheOneShow.”

Matt and Alex in their The One Show days (Credit: BBC)

No stranger to the show

Matt hasn’t been a stranger to TV – or The One Show – after he hung up his interviewing boots.

He’s appeared with his family in the hit Channel 4 show, Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales.

The presenter also made an emotional return to The One Show earlier this year in April, to speak about the show.

Interviewed by his pal, Alex Jones, he said he felt emotional.

“I’m a bit emotional, to be honest with you,” he said.

“Hearing your voice, hearing the music at the start and just that general vibe.”