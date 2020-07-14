The One Show: Matt Baker returns for tribute to teen who died from cancer

Fans of The One Show were in bits last night as Matt Baker returned to pay tribute to a teenage girl who died of cancer.

During Monday (July 13) evening's episode, former host Matt was back for the first time since he quit after almost a decade on the programme earlier this year.

Former The One Show host paid tribute to Adelle, who died from cancer (Credit: BBC)

What did Matt Baker say on The One Show?

At the end of the programme, Gethin Jones - who is guest hosting alongside former Strictly contestant Alex Scott - said they had some "sad news" to share with viewers.

Alex then explained: "Adelle, one of our brilliant Children in Need Rickshaw riders, who helped raise over £8million last year, has died of cancer at the age of just 18. She was such an inspiration to us all and our thoughts go out to her family and friends."

Matt rode for miles with the teenager in the Rickshaw Challenge (Credit: BBC)

The One Show then played a message from Matt, who rode alongside Adelle for miles in the Ricksaw Challenge.

He said, voice welling with emotion: "The first time that I met Adelle, I was really taken by her quiet determination. I spoke to her not so long ago when she was undergoing another bout of treatment and I was just so impressed by her outlook.

Breaks my heart to think how brave she was.

"I am just delighted that she had the opportunity to do the Rickshaw Challenge, so that millions of people could see what being an inspiration is all about. She's going to be greatly missed."

The One Show's Twitter account shared Matt's touching tribute, which he delivered alongside footage of their ride.

Matt's tribute made viewers emotional (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to Matt's tribute?

One viewer said: "Such sad news. May she sleep peacefully, bless her. She did amazingly on the challenge, as did the rest of the team. Thinking of them all and her family and friends."

Another wrote: "How terribly sad, watched her on the challenge, what a shock. 18 years old, tragic."

A third put: "We watched her on the Rickshaw Challenge. This is so sad. She was so brave and inspirational. Heartbreaking."

Someone else said: "Saw this yesterday. So very sad. Breaks my heart to think how brave she was. Bless you, Adelle. Shine bright forever in our hearts."

A fifth tweeted: "Absolutely in tears at that news. She was an inspiration. Bless her."

