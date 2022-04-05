The One Show: Alex Jones under fire for interview with Hollywood star

Jared Leto appeared on The One Show last night and viewers were not happy with host Alex Jones.

Hollywood star Jared made an appearance on The One Show to promote his new movie, Morbius.

However, things quickly appeared to turn quite awkward.

As a result, numerous viewers put the blame on Alex, who was labelled as being “patronising” and “boring” by those watching at home.

Jared Leto didn’t appear to be happy on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Jared Leto on The One Show

As the interview began, Alex noticed Jared was wearing a similar shirt to her as she exclaimed: “Oh my goodness, you got the memo the frilly shirt!”

However, Jared didn’t appear to react much as Alex cracked on with the interview.

Elsewhere, during the interview, Alex suggested that Jared’s new film was “too scary” for her son to watch.

She also suggested his latest TV role “doesn’t sound the most exciting on paper”.

In response, Jared replied: “Hold on, hold on, first Morbius is too scary, and now WeCrashed is too boring? I’m going to prove you wrong.”

Viewers weren’t happy as one said: “Find it so weird Alex Jones interviewing literal Hollywood star Jared Leto on #theoneshow and being so patronising and asking awful questions. Clearly annoying him straight away so cringe,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “Alex Jones being rude to guests…that’s what boring. Surprised anyone goes on #TheOneShow when she is presenting!”

Jared Leto looking visibly annoyed about wearing a similar shirt to the host on the One Show pic.twitter.com/9x6w7fbgpx — Sammy G (@Sam_Awry) April 4, 2022

A third viewer ranted: “I don’t think Jared Leto & Alex Jones are going to be friends.”

Meanwhile, others suggested Jared was ‘upset’ that he was wearing a similar outfit to Alex Jones.

Jared’s very muted reaction to Alex’s remark immediately tickled viewers.

Viewers suggested that Alex Jones was being “rude” to Jared Leto on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

“Jared Leto looking visibly annoyed about wearing a similar shirt to the host on The One Show,” commented one viewer.

“I don’t think Jared liked whatshisname mentioning his shirt #TheOneShow,” said another.

A third added: “Jared was not impressed with their banter about his frilly shirt or white nail vanish #TheOneShow.”

