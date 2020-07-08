The One Show issues correction over error during space segment

The One Show was forced to issue a correction to viewers last night after a graphic on the programme featured a glaring error.

During Tuesday (July 7) evening's episode, space enthusiasts Brian Cox and Dara Ó Briain were on to chat about Mars.

Brian Cox was on last night with Dara Ó Briain to chat about Mars (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The One Show?

Dara used marbles to explain the distances between Earth and its closest celestial bodies. He said, placing two balls next to each other: "We'll call this Earth. And we'll call this the moon, just under a quarter of a million miles [away]."

However, the on-screen graphic didn't reflect what he had said, as it stated incorrectly that the Moon is 38,000km from Earth.

The One Show graphic featured incorrect information on the distance between Earth and the Moon (Credit: BBC)

Later, the programme's official Twitter page tweeted to correct the mistake.

It wrote: "Correction! Tonight's #TheOneShow film with @ProfBrianCox and @daraobriain about Mars featured a graphic stating that the distance between the Moon and Earth is 38,000km.

"This was a mistake.

"The distance between the Moon and Earth is in fact 384,400 km."

📌 Correction! 📌

Tonight's #TheOneShow film with @ProfBrianCox and @daraobriain about Mars featured a graphic stating that the distance between the Moon and Earth is 38,000km. This was a mistake.

The distance between the Moon and Earth is in fact 384,400 km. — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 7, 2020

And of course, the jokes rolled in as viewers poked fun at the tweet.

What did viewers say?

One said: "I'd better put more petrol in the car then."

Another responded, alongside a laughing emoji: "Bit of a difference."

A third wrote: "Oh... I won't walk it then..."

Someone else tweeted back: "To be fair, they were only 4,400km out... it was just in the middle of the number, that's all."

The One Show's Alex Jones is taking a break from the programme this week, after presenting alongside various guest hosts since Matt Baker left earlier this year.

Former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh is holding the fort for now alongside regular presenter Amol Rajan.

But viewers were gutted on Monday (July 6) evening when they tuned in to find Alex missing from the couches.

Alex Jones is taking a break from The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Some claimed The One Show was "ruined" without the Welsh favourite, while others admitted it felt "strange".

A number of viewers really enjoyed having Kym and Amol on, though. Some even called for the ex Hear'Say singer to be recruited as a permanent presenter.

One viewer tweeted that the programme was "much better than usual" with her on, while others praised her presenting skills as "natural".

