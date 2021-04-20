The One Show host Alex Jones was left in fits of laughter on the show last night (April 19) after a shock confession from guest Sir Elton John.

Elton was appearing on The One Show to promote his new duet with Rina Sawayama.

The pair appeared via video link and were interviewed by hosts Alex and Michael Ball.

However, things took quite the turn when Michael posed a question to Elton from a viewer.

Alex Jones welcomed Sir Elton John to The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The One Show last night?

Turning to Elton, Michael said: “Sebastian is asking, if you could tell the past version of yourself something Elton, what would you tell him?”

After a bit of deliberation, the I’m Still Standing hitmaker smiled and delivered his answer.

“Ummm… I would say: ‘Lay off the cocaine,'” Elton quipped.

The singer has had a well-publicised battle with drugs in the past, and it was detailed in the recent Rocketman biopic.

Elton laughed as he relayed the advice he’d give his younger self (Credit: BBC)

How did The One Show host Alex Jones react?

As Elton and Rina chuckled away, Alex too found herself laughing, so much so that she threw her head back as she guffawed.

Composing himself, Michael said: “That’s fairly sage advice, don’t you think?”

An amused Elton replied: “Yeah, absolutely.”

Alex then said: “I love it, I love it.”

Alex threw her head back as she laughed at Elton’s comment (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react?

The comments on Twitter were a bit of a mixed bag.

Some took the quip from Elton in good humour, but others slammed the hosts for laughing at a reference to drug use.

Elton John’s advice to his younger self on #TheOneShow at quarter past seven on a Monday evening? ‘Lay off the cocaine.’ Brilliant.

“Elton John on The One Show saying he‘d tell his younger self to lay off the cocaine is prime-time television at its finest,” said one viewer.

“Stay off the cocaine hahahaha,” said another.

A third added: “Elton John’s advice to his younger self on #TheOneShow at quarter past seven on a Monday evening? ‘Lay off the cocaine.’ Brilliant,” said another

However, not everyone found it funny.

One viewer tweeted the BBC and said: “Elton should have been edited out when he joked about taking drugs and the hosts all laughed as if it is a funny thing.”

They added: “Drugs is not a laughing matter.”

