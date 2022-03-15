The One Show guests have viewers all making same joke

It looks like it’s not just us mere mortals being affected by the rising cost of living if last night’s (Monday 14 March) The One Show and its guests are anything to go by.

Viewers watched on in confusion as guests donned scarves, gloves and coats during the episode.

Many fans were quick to leap on the assumption that the BBC is trying to keep costs down before the looming April price hikes in energy bills.

Clive was wrapped up in a scarf (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amused viewers took to Twitter to share their LOLs at the price-cutting measures.

Why was everyone wearing coats on The One Show?

“Judging by the amount of hats and coats being worn, the BBC has already turned the heating off in The One Show studio,” quipped one watcher.

Another added: “The One Show obviously trying to save on their fuel bill – poor old Clive Myrie having to sit there in coat, boots and scarf.”

“Had they turned the heating off in the studio? All the guests are in jackets and hats or scarves. Strange,” commented a third.

Ashley and Little Simz also looked chilly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

And a fourth joked: “They won’t feel the benefit when they get outside.”

Hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas didn’t seem to notice the apparent cold, with Jermaine showing off his arms in short sleeves.

But their first guest, journalist Clive Myrie, who has just returned from Ukraine, was wrapped up warmly in a scarf, a coat and some boots.

And Clive wasn’t the only guest dressed for what seemed to be a chilly night in the studio.

Only Jermaine wasn’t feeling the chill (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Actor Ashley Walters and rapper Little Simz also looked like they were kitted out for an outdoor event rather than a studio interview.

What happened to Camila Cabello last week?

To be honest, the guests were probably trying to make sure they didn’t make a slip up like Camila Cabello did last week.

The singer was left whooping with laughter as a nipple slipped out of her shirt, live on air.

But rather than hide in mortification like most of us, the singer laughed it off.

Still, let’s hope the Beeb has sorted out any heating issues by tonight!

The Who star Roger Daltrey, 78, appears on this evening’s edition. Better get him a nice fan heater in.

The One Show returns tonight at 7pm on BBC One and is also available on iPlayer.