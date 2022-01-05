The new series of Dragons’ Den comes to our screens this week and, to promote the comeback, Deborah Meaden appeared on last night’s The One Show (January 4).

New Dragon Steven Bartlett was in the studio with Alex Jones – back from maternity leave – and Jermaine Jenas.

Deborah, meanwhile, joined the gang via video link – and quickly prompted a slew of comments about her appearance.

Dragons’ Den fans all shared the same concern after Deborah’s appearance on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What did The One Show fans say about Deborah Meaden?

Viewers of The One Show expressed some concern about Deborah’s appearance on the show.

Some joked that she was filming from an “underground bunker”, while another quipped that it looked as though she’d been “kidnapped”.

Deborah was sat in a vast darkened room, with a light in the background making her usually blonde hair appear a little green.

“Deborah Meaden looks like she’s about to start filming for Most Haunted,” said one viewer.

“Any reason Deborah Meaden looks like she’s in the Blair Witch Project?” asked another.

“She just needs a woolly hat and some snot running down her face,” joked a third.

“Is Deborah Meaden in an underground bunker?” asked another.

“Has @DeborahMeaden been kidnapped? She seems to be filming the one show from the set of a hostage video?” another commented.

Deborah will be back in the new series of Dragons’ Den tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

So is Deborah alright?

The lovely Deborah is perfectly fine.

In fact, she also appeared on This Morning today to talk about the new series with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

What do we know about the new Dragons’ Den star?

Steven Bartlett joins the series this year.

At 28 he’s the youngest Dragon to ever join the show.

He’s also seriously minted, with his businesses currently worth a whopping £300 million!

Dragons’ Den returns to BBC One Thursday (January 6) at 8pm.

