The One Show viewers were all distracted by the same thing as David Walliams appeared on the show last night.

Comedian and actor David was on the show to talk about his new children’s book, The World’s Worst Pet, as well as the latest series of Britain’s Got Talent.

During the chat he also spoke about reports his BGT co-star Simon Cowell is getting married next month.

However, it was David’s dog Ernie who stole the show for viewers and the tweets came rolling in.

David brought his dog Ernie onto The One Show (Credit: BBC)

David Walliams on The One Show

At one point in the show, little Ernie was lying on his back on David and looked completely chilled out.

Read more: David Walliams delivers shock insult about Simon Cowell

Host Alex Scott told David: “It’s the best behaved dog ever!”

David said both his dogs, Ernie and Bert, are well behaved.

David appeared on the show to discuss his new children’s book (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were also distracted by Ernie and gushed over the pooch on Twitter.

One person said: “@davidwalliams dog is absolutely adorable. So relaxed and well behaved.”

Another tweeted: “@davidwalliams dog is just the most hysterical TV moment of the year.”

A third added: “Omg the state of that dog on the @BBCTheOneShow,” followed by laughing face emojis.

One wrote: “OK it’s official @davidwalliams has THE cutest dog!!!”

Ernie living his best life! (Credit: BBC)

On the show last night, David opened up about Simon marrying his partner Lauren Silverman.

Reports claimed this week that Simon and Lauren were going to be tying the knot as early as next month.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

Speaking about the reports, David said: “I don’t know if that’s actually true. Basically he got to 62 without ever getting married so I don’t know he’s in a rush to get married.

“But it’ll be wonderful if I do get invited. I hope so but he might keep it very small.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.