Alex Jones will return to The One Show next week, BBC One has confirmed.

The popular TV presenter will make a brief comeback for a special episode.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Alex Jones with her The One Show co-presenters Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas (Credit: BBC One)

When does Alex Jones return to The One Show?

Alex Jones makes a welcome comeback to The One Show next week.

She will be making a brief return from maternity leave to host a special episode of the show.

She’ll front the show for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Read more: Alex Jones delights The One Show fans as she reveals daughter’s name, but what does it mean?

Fans hoping to see Alex on a rare break from her maternity leave should tune in to BBC One on Monday September 20 2021 at 7pm.

The mum-of-three will be back on The One Show to unveil ‘The BBC One Show and RHS Garden of Hope’.

The garden will feature at this year’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show.

Alex Jones at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The Chelsea Flower Show runs from September 21 to September 26 this year.

The special episode of The One Show airs at 7pm on BBC One.

Jermaine Jenas will also host.

Alex Jones revealed her daughter’s adorable name on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Alex Jones shares new intimate snaps of baby daughter just moments after birth

What is the BBC One Show and RHS Garden of Hope?

The ‘Garden of Hope’ was designed by Gardeners’ World presenter and award-winning garden designer Arit Anderson.

It aims to illustrate how horticulture can provide a sense of hope.

A wooden sculpture created by Charlie Whinney will be central to the garden, and the words inscribed on the bench have been contributed by The One Show viewers.

It also incorporates seating areas and a swing.

Why is Alex Jones not on The One Show at the moment?

Alex is currently on maternity leave from The One Show.

The Welsh TV presenter, 44, welcomed a baby girl last month.

She and husband Charlie Thomson already have two sons called Ted and Kit.

Alex recently revealed they had named their baby girl Annie.

She said: “We are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.

“Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the three of them and to be a family of five.

“It still doesn’t feel real!!!”

Alex Jones will return to The One Show next week (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones maternity leave

Alex’s maternity leave started in August 2021 – just days before she gave birth.

She told her fans at the time: “You’ll know that I’m prone to a good cry on the show at the best of times but seeing those messages at the end, especially from mum and dad and Charlie really set me off.”

She added: “I’ll miss being on that sofa at 7 and of course, the brilliant team who work so hard behind the scenes.

“That is actually the last time ever that I’ll sit on that particular sofa as we are having a bit of a revamp over the summer hols.”

During her absence, her co-hosts Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas continue to host with a series of guest presenters, including Alex Scott and Angela Scanlon.

The One Show airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.

Do you miss Alex Jones on The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.