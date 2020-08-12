The One Show host Chris Ramsey brutally mocked Alex Jones‘ appearance as he returned to the programme as a guest presenter.

The comedian, 34, was on the couches last night alongside the Welsh favourite, 43 and it seems he couldn’t resist poking fun at her.

Chris Ramsey was on The One Show with Alex Jones (Credit: BBC)

What did Chris Ramsey say to Alex Jones on The One Show?

They were discussing the pros and cons of spending by card, with more and more businesses going ‘cashless’ during the pandemic, when Chris decided to joke about Alex’s “terrible” fingernails.

'Thanks to Coronavirus more high street names are going cashless.'@chris_bavin hits the streets of Manchester to find out what business owners are for and against cold hard cash.#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/IpLIptIl2G — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) August 11, 2020

He asked her when was the last time she paid for something with cash.

Chris had to mock Alex’s nails (Credit: BBC)

Alex said: “I think, this sounds mad, but I think it was a year last April. [It was] the last time I had my nails done.”

Chris then quipped: “They are looking terrible like!”

I’ve got to grips with it now.

“Don’t!” Alex warned him, adding: “They don’t take card, they’re good.”

At that, the Geordie funnyman joked that her nails should be a record-breaking length by now.

“Oh no,” she laughed. “I’ve got to grips with it now.”

She said the last time she had them done was April last year (Credit: BBC)

Chris’ appearance on the programme follows a guest presenting stint from The One Show regular Gethin Jones, who was on last week to interview guests including comedian Paddy McGuinness, actor Seth Rogan and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

The latter caused a stir on social media when she appeared via video link – and dropped a pre-watershed F-bomb.

The Ironic singer on for a chat about her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

The One Show Alanis Morissette (Credit: BBC)

The F-bomb

At the end of the episode, Alex asked her to say hello to Watchdog presenter Nikki Fox, who is a huge fan.

Alanis then said warmly: “Hi Nikki, I was just watching your interview before I was on and you’re so [bleeping] lovely and smart.”

Gethin appeared not to have heard as he quipped, “You’ve done it now” and Nikki gushed, “Alanis, are you joking!? That I Would Be Good is one of my top five favourite songs.”

But it didn’t slip past those watching at home, who found it hilarious.

