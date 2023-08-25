The One Show finally announces Alex Jones’ permanent co-host: ‘It’s a dream come true’

Those red sofas on The One Show are set to be full, as Alex Jones has found herself a new co-host.

And he’s certainly no stranger to the BBC’s evening variety programme, having fronted it before.

The One Show has confirmed its new hosts (Credit: BBC)

The One Show: New Alex Jones’ co-host confirmed

Roman Kemp has been announced as permanent host – with the DJ, 30, thrilled with the appointment.

“I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show,” he said. “I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa. It’s a dream come true to be on primetime BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

Alex, 46, will continue to front The One Show on weeknights. Meanwhile, Roman will jobshare with Jermaine Jenas, 40.

Roman’s appointment comes after usual host, Ronan Keating, announced he was stepping back.

“I’ll be doing fewer shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule,” he said. “But I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck.”

Roman finds his work life busy indeed (Credit: Cover Images)

What else does Roman Kemp host?

His new gig makes Roman one of the busiest hosts in showbiz. He already fronts Capital FM’s breakfast show, alongside Sian Welby and Chris Stark. He’s also joined Sarah Greene to present The Finish Line – a brand-new BBC One game show. And Roman has starred on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside actor and Spandau Ballet star, Martin Kemp.

However, despite his busy lifestyle, Roman has previously spoken about stepping out the spotlight.

In an interview with Mail Online, he revealed he wants to be a stay-at-home dad and open a dog sanctuary. He added that the reason he works so hard now is because he wants to “retire as a young person” due to a health issue.

Roman is not the only new appointment on The One Show. Desert Island Discs presenter Lauren Laverne has bagged herself “a regular spot” on the show.

