The One Show host Alex Jones had viewers in stitches last night with an innuendo that gave co-presenter Michael Ball the giggles.

During Thursday (November 12) evening’s episode, the Welsh favourite and her co-host interviewed Simon Reeve on his new BBC Two series about Cornwall.

Unfortunately, the chat was plagued with technical issues and both the hosts and viewers struggled to hear Simon at points.

On The One Show, Alex Jones and Michael Ball chatted with Simon Reeve (Credit: BBC)

What did Alex Jones say on The One Show?

At the end of the chat, Alex said: “We are really sorry but we’re losing the connection and you’re cutting out, it’s quite hard to understand you but it is a brilliant series, I can say that having watched the first one.

“We look forward to the one on Sunday which moves away from the pandemic and focusses more on the natural life of Cornwall. We see you diving and we see some lovely beavers.”

BBC viewers laughed when Alex mentioned “lovely beavers” (Credit: BBC)

At that point, Michael Ball started laughing and they quickly moved on to a segment about The Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

On Twitter, one viewer watching The One Show said: “Trust @mrmichaelball to giggle at a beaver mention @BBCTheOneShow #TheOneShow.”

Alex’s co-host Michael Ball laughed after the comment (Credit: BBC)

BBC viewers laugh over ‘beaver’ comment

A second wrote: “They’re going to see some lovely beavers lol! #theoneshow.”

Someone else put: “I’m almost certain I could hear those two laughing over their mics while Matt was talking.”

They’re going to see some lovely beavers lol.

A fourth tweeted: “Lovely beavers, Alex? #theoneshow.”

“Alex promoting some ‘lovely beavers’,” wrote a fifth with a laughing-crying emoji.

The Crown stars on The One Show

Elsewhere on yesterday’s episode of The One Show, Alex and Michael chatted with The Crown stars Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

The pair play Prince Charles and Diana in the upcoming fourth series of the popular Netflix drama.

Speaking on The One Show, Josh said: “It’s always a difficult thing with The Crown because there is a balance to be had about the real Prince Charles, which obviously none of us really know an awful lot about, and the characters we are creating.

“Ultimately this is a work of fiction, a piece of drama, so I can only really talk about my character. Hopefully people come away thinking there was a lot of love between our Charles and our Diana and [the marriage] wasn’t doomed to fail, that there were moments of real connection and they just couldn’t be what they both needed from each other.”

