Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones accidentally reveals ending live on The One Show

Fans of Normal People were fuming last night when actress Daisy Edgar-Jones accidentally 'spoiled' the ending on The One Show.

Daisy, who plays Marianne in the hit drama, featured on Monday (May 18) evening's episode of The One Show alongside her co-star, Connell actor Paul Mescal.

At one point in the chat, presenter Alex Jones asked her: "Where would you like to see Marianne and Connell in a second series?"

Warning! Spoilers ahead.

Daisy Edgar-Jones was asked where series two should pick up the story (Credit: BBC)

"I hope they remain that level of settled and happy that they get by the end of the series," Daisy replied.

"I really think it's wonderful that Marianne enables Connell to follow his dream as a writer in New York. So I really hope he sticks at it and carries on doing what he loves."

Not everyone has watched it all on iPlayer

She added with a laugh: "Marianne, I hope that she moves in with [Connell's mum] Lorraine and they have a happy little life together."

Alex's stand-in co-host, Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott, then appeared to realise they had unwittingly revealed the ending.

Because of the question, she accidentally revealed the ending of series one of Normal People (Credit: BBC)

"It's hard because we're sitting here and there are people that haven't watched it," she said. "We don't want to give any spoilers away..."

Alex Jones then grimaced: "Yeah, no spoilers! No spoilers."

Alex Jones grimaced as she realised the blunder (Credit: BBC)

A number of angry viewers slammed The One Show on Twitter.

What did viewers say?

One said: "Thanks for spoiling #NormalPeople. It's only halfway through on BBC1, RTE TV and player here in Ireland. Only those lucky enough to have access to iPlayer can finish it already! Not ok."

Another said, alongside an angry-face emoji: "We're not going to spoil the ending of #NormalPeople for anyone who hasn't seen it but where do you think it will start if there is a series two... thanks for that #TheOneShow."

A third ranted: "#TheOneShow #NormalPeople 'no spoilers'. You've just spoilt it!"

Someone else wrote: "You needed a spoiler alert omg, don't believe you revealed the end. That's sooooo bad!"

"Not everyone has watched it all on iPlayer," said a fifth. "I was enjoying it on Mondays. So that's spoiled."

"Can't believe they have just revealed the ending," said another with a crying-face emoji.

