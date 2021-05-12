The Offenders on BBC One released its first image today (Wednesday May 12) and showed the impressive cast in all its glory.

The comedy series is penned by Stephen Merchant – one half of the team behind The Office.

So what’s it all about and when will it be on?

The Offenders cast looks impressive (Credit: BBC)

What is The Offenders on BBC One about?

Stephen Merchant leads the cast in this six-part series.

The BBC says that it follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

As they become involved in each other’s lives, they also become involved with a dangerous criminal gang.

Not only does Stephen star in the show, he’s written and directed it, too.

He recently revealed that filming was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like so many other productions, we’d just begun filming when Covid-19 struck and we had to shut down,” he said.

“I’m delighted that we’re now finally able to resume filming with this incredible cast and finish this long-standing passion project.

“This is the first series I’ve made in my hometown of Bristol and I’m so excited to showcase the city and utilise the amazing local talent.”

Eleanor swaps Poldark’s Cornwall for Bristol (Credit: ITV)

Who is in The Offenders?

Alongside Stephen, The Offenders boasts an incredible cast.

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Walken makes his first appearance in a British TV series as Frank, described as “an inveterate scoundrel”.

Also in the cast is Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays “aristocratic celebutante” Gabby.

As well as Christopher and Eleanor, viewers will recognise Rhianne Barreto from ITV’s Honour, Darren Boyd from Killing Eve, Claire Perkins (Ava Hartman in EastEnders) and Gamba Cole.

The cast also includes Richard E Grant, Nina Wadia and Dracula’s Dolly Wells.

We said it was quite a cast!

Christopher makes his British TV debut (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

When is it on?

The BBC says it will appear on BBC One in the UK, and Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

It’s currently filming in Bristol after its Covid break, so let’s hope the show makes an appearance later this year.