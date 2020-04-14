The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 14th April 2020
TV

The Nest star Mirren Mack who plays Kaya drops big hint there will be a series 2?

The Nest conclusion blew viewers away

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: BBC One, Drama

After a thrilling conclusion to The Nest last night, viewers are understandably begging for more.

While many strands of the story were addressed, there was one major aspect left unexplored.

Writer Nicole Taylor had already warned fans that the final part wouldn't see everything "being tied up in a bow".

Kaya made a decision about the baby's future in the final episode (Credit: BBC)

Series 2 of The Nest?

That's given fans hope that she will write a second series.

And now one of the stars of the BBC drama might just have dropped a big clue that we will see Kaya, Dan and Emily again.

Hope it’s blurred out enough that no one will kill me for putting up this photo😅 but a massive shout out to the incredible crew who made The Nest, I don’t know if I have everyone’s Instagram but it is amazing seeing your work every week, you are some of my favourite people and I loved every second working with you! Thank you for the best few months and I hope to see you again soon. Loads of love♥️ there’s a thousand folks I haven’t managed to find yet but I found these wee beauties!!@mcclurekian @lesleyabernethy @katedalzell @megangillies1 @tank_girl1 @greig1297 @glennwhelan93 @tessa_galliheckmann_ @ross_morrison88 @candyperfumehen @davidclarke1988 @danaranaran @keltsaunders @alastairmason @captainorange01 @colin.mccredie @timpalmerbsc @mattgraydop @louden69 @0141chloe_waugh and all the incredible people who don’t have Instagram (or I haven’t been able to find yet) I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Mirren Mack, who played Kaya, shared a picture of all the "incredible" crew from the show on Instagram.

'See you again'

She sweetly thanked them for "the best few months" and then said, "I hope to see you again soon."

Of course, she could just have meant down the pub once lockdown is over.

But there's so much demand for more of The Nest, that the BBC would be crazy not to be considering it...

And some viewers know exactly what a second series should focus on...

Where is Dan and Emily's baby?

As the series ended, Dan and Emily ended up with the baby that Kaya had carried - but it wasn't their biological baby, as the embryo was mysteriously planted in another woman during a hospital blunder.

So where is that child? If that baby were to be found in series two, it would lead to a whole world of fresh turmoil for all three protagonists.

Would you like a second series of The Nest? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

