The Nest star Mirren Mack who plays Kaya drops big hint there will be a series 2?

After a thrilling conclusion to The Nest last night, viewers are understandably begging for more.

While many strands of the story were addressed, there was one major aspect left unexplored.

Kaya made a decision about the baby's future in the final episode (Credit: BBC)

Writer Nicole Taylor had already warned fans that the final part wouldn't see everything "being tied up in a bow".

Series 2 of The Nest?

That's given fans hope that she will write a second series.

And now one of the stars of the BBC drama might just have dropped a big clue that we will see Kaya, Dan and Emily again.

Mirren Mack, who played Kaya, shared a picture of all the "incredible" crew from the show on Instagram.

'See you again'

She sweetly thanked them for "the best few months" and then said, "I hope to see you again soon."

Of course, she could just have meant down the pub once lockdown is over.

But there's so much demand for more of The Nest, that the BBC would be crazy not to be considering it...

#TheNest but will there be another series??????? — gordon hunter (@gordonhunter2) April 13, 2020

#TheNest brilliant series, so well acted. There has to be a season 2! — Georgia (@abcdefgeorgiahi) April 13, 2020

And some viewers know exactly what a second series should focus on...

Loved #thenest. @martin_compston brilliant again! Series 2 when it all goes wrong and Kaya wants Neve back.......! — Shaz (@SharonW77078537) April 13, 2020

I think they'll be #TheNest series 2 - a phonecall saying they have found their baby... — Mrs Sardines (@MrsSardines) April 13, 2020

Where is Dan and Emily's baby?

As the series ended, Dan and Emily ended up with the baby that Kaya had carried - but it wasn't their biological baby, as the embryo was mysteriously planted in another woman during a hospital blunder.

So where is that child? If that baby were to be found in series two, it would lead to a whole world of fresh turmoil for all three protagonists.

