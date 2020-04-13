Has The Nest series 2 been confirmed? Writer Nicole Taylor hints at huge twist in final episode

Hit BBC drama The Nest will come to a dramatic end tonight (April 13).

Show writer Nicole Taylor has warned of an abrupt stop without everything "being tied up in a bow" .

With that in mind, expect to have answers at the end of this evening's episode and a need for The Nest series 2 because surely this isn't the end of the road for Kaya, Emily and Dan?

BBC bosses are yet to confirm The Nest series (Credit: BBC)

Has The Nest series 2 been confirmed?

BBC bosses are yet to confirm whether The Nest will be commissioned for series 2.

However, don't panic – this is perfectly normal.

Producers usually wait until the end of a series to analyse ratings before deciding whether a show deserves a second season.

But the demand already appears to be there, judging by the reaction from fans on Twitter.

One post read: "Thank you @martin_compston for the best series in a long time. It's been gripping and brilliant. Don't want it to end but I want Dan to be happy with the baby #TheNest."

Another fan added: "#TheNest is such a well written series!! Didn’t think I’d like it but im hookedRolling on the floor laughingthis is the first show where I honestly have no clue how it’s gonna end."

Moments later, a third tweeted: "The final episode of #TheNest goes out tonight @martin_compston Sophie rundle Mirren Mack have been nothing short of phenomenal i highly recommend this series to anyone."

Could this be a sign that The Nest will be renewed for series 2? Fingers crossed.

BBC series The New has been a huge hit (Credit: BBC)

What has writer Nicole Taylor said about The Nest finale?

Nicole has been careful not to give too much away.

However, The Nest writer has hinted that a huge twist is in store.

"I hope that over the course of the series you will keep switching your allegiances from character to character because no-one is totally transparent," she told Digital Spy.

"I think they're all kind of relative strangers to each other and there's a lot to find out about Kaya, but there's a lot more to find out about the other two characters [Dan and Emily] as well."

What time is The Nest on?

The Nest concludes on BBC One tonight (April 13) at 9pm.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up via BBC iPlayer.

In total, there are five episodes of The Nest, with the finale set to air on April 19.

