The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 10th April 2020
TV

The Mum Who Got Tourette's leaves viewers divided

Some felt it was heartwarming and funny, others weren't so sure

By Carena Crawford
Updated:
Tags: Channel 4

The Mum Who Got Tourette's aired on Channel 4 last night and it has left viewers divided.

The documentary followed mum-of-three Elizabeth and her clan, who call themselves a very normal family.

Except for the fact that three years ago, shortly after turning 40, Elizabeth developed Tourette's "out of the blue".

One in 100 people in the UK live with the condition, which causes tics that can sometimes be offensive.

The Mum Who Got Tourette's was hailed an inspiration by some (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Fans furious as The Undateables is cut inexplicably

The Mum Who Got Tourette's and her 'normal' family

The documentary followed the family over the course of a summer and showed how Elizabeth and her kids Eloise, Robert and Florence, and husband Simeon cope with her condition.

Elizabeth insists they are just a normal family, except that she has Tourette's, but she does concede it can make life difficult.

Simeon told how he laughs at her tics because he finds that's the best way to deal with it.

Robert also has Tourette's (Credit: Channel 4)

The couple's son, Robert, also has Tourette's and it was arguably his struggle that affected viewers the most deeply.

During the course of the documentary, he found out his GCSE results and people watching were overwhelmed by his success.

An inspiration

Writing on Twitter about how much they loved this family, there were even calls for them to have a complete series of their own.

Not convinced

However they were some viewers who were sceptical about Elizabeth's condition.

They strangely accused her of faking her symptoms.

With most viewers won over, though, Elizabeth concluded the documentary by saying: "If I could tell anybody facing a diagnosis of Tourette's it would absolutely be: accept it, learn to live with it, make friends with it because it's not going anywhere.

"At the end of the day it's just Tourette's and it's not going to kill you."

Read more: Stephen Mulhern's trick goes one as viewers 'expose' him on The One Show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Channel 4

Trending Articles

 Gordon Ramsay 'apologises' after Road Trip pals Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix strip off
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Steve rushes Oliver to the medical centre as he has a fit
How does coronavirus spread? Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones shares the facts
Michael Buble tells Graham Norton he suffers dad guilt as he likens lockdown to son's illness
Kate Garraway breaks her silence with heartbreaking message live on Good Morning Britain
Coronavirus: Council slammed for implementing ban on funerals