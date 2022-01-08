The Masked Singer: Who is Traffic Cone and could it be Rick Astley double bluffing us?

Traffic Cone has everyone intrigued after their first appearance on The Masked Singer.

Their hilarious performance cracked the judges up and has many of us wondering who is hiding behind the outfit.

Here’s what we know.

Traffic Cone blew everyone away with their lively performance (Credit: ITV)

Clues about Traffic Cone

In the VT, Traffic Cone mentioned: “I’m hoping I’m on the road to success, cos there ain’t no Plan B.”

Traffic cone also included lots of references to sports and said they were the “OGTC”.

They also told viewers that the shape of their costume is like something close to their heart.

Who do the judges think Traffic Cone is?

The judges have many different predictions about who could be hiding behind the mask but are any of them correct?

Due to all the sporting references and their fun “energy”, Davina McCall guessed that it could be Chris Kamara.

Mo Gilligan added that it could possibly be Olympic Gold Triathlon Champion Alistair Brownlee.

Rita Ora also guessed that it might be Olly Murs because of the “Troublemaker” reference.

Jonathan Ross then made a joke that it could be Prince Harry!

After Traffic Cone revealed the clue “I made my money taking my top off”, Mo also guessed that it could be singing sensation Peter Andre.

Fans are convinced that Traffic Cone is Rick Astley bluffing us with his own song (Credit: ITV)

What do The Masked Singer fans think?

After Traffic Cone’s rendition of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley, many fans think it could be the man himself.

Fans have predicted that Rick Astley sang his own song as a red herring, just like A-Ha’s Morten Harket did last year.

One person tweeted: “I think that’s Rick Astley pulling a Morten Harket.”

Another fan said: “That actually does sound like Rick Astley!”

Viewers are also convinced it could be Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones.

One fan wrote: “Traffic Cone is definitely Tom Jones, I remember him saying on The Voice he worked in construction before he made it big!”

