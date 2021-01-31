The Masked Singer fans reckon they’ve finally cracked the identity of the celebrity inside the Sausage costume – and they say it’s NOT Stacey Solomon.

Many viewers had been adamant that Loose Women star Stacey, 31, was the mystery crooner dressed in the hilarious get-up.

But opinion seems to have swung massively on social media, and now Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star Sheridan Smith, 39, is the front-runner.

Sausage gave a terrific performance on last night’s Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

What did Sausage sing on The Masked Singer last night?

Just yesterday, we reported that fans of the show were sure that Stacey was Sausage.

This came after ITV showed an advert for The Masked Singer soundtracked by the Ting Tings’ song That’s Not My Name.

At the exact same time that Sausage appeared on the clip, the lyric ‘They call me Stacey’ could be heard.

However, a large contingent of viewers have now changed their opinion following last night’s show.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: double eviction for Morten Harket and Sir Lenny Henry

Sausage brought the house down last night with an epic rendition of the Gloria Gaynor song I Will Survive.

And the character did survive – being put through to next weekend’s semi-final.

Viewers don’t think Stacey is behind the mask (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have The Masked Singer viewers been saying on Twitter?

But viewers seemed more interested in a clip of some theatre masks shown in the lead-up to the performance.

For many, that was a big clue that Sausage is in fact West End singer Sheridan, who won a BAFTA award in 2013.

Read more: Who is Sausage on Masked Singer UK? Fans say new advert gives it away

One person tweeted: “Maybe leaning more towards Sheridan Smith now because the masks clue could be the Baftas award, because I think the award is like a face (mask).”

Another said: “It’s Sheridan Smith. I would bet my two pinky toes on it.”

Sheridan Smith has performed on the West End stage and has won a BAFTA(Credit: SplashNews.com)

And a third added: “The masks there looked like a BAFTA award – which Sheridan won – convinced #Sausage is her.”

Another tweeted: “Sheridan Smith has won a BAFTA and the mask that Sausage picked up looks like one.”

However, not everyone agreed with those opinions. One fan scoffed: “People are really stupid thinking the sausage is Sheridan Smith. It sounds nothing like her… it’s definitely Joss Stone.”

And a second fan wrote: “People who hear Sausage and think Sheridan Smith or Stacey Solomon need their ears checked.”

Sir Lenny Henry (Blob) and Morten Harket (Viking) were both unmasked on last night’s show.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV, next Saturday, at 7pm.

