The Masked Singer ‘fail’ as viewers don’t recognise Poodle after unmasking

The Masked Singer viewers were left stunned as they failed to recognise Poodle… even after the star was unmasked!

The judges guessed before Saturday (January 22) night’s reveal that it could be Mika or Rylan performing incognito.

But some show fans admitted on social media they were hardly any wiser about Poodle’s true identity as it was confirmed.

Jonathan Ross reacts to The Masked Singer Poodle reveal (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer: Who is Poodle?

Poodle revealed themselves to be Keane vocalist Tom Chaplin, 42.

He said his experience as Poodle was “exhilarating, terrifying and confusing” – but the the soft rocker said he’d “loved” it.

“I’ve got to a point in my life where I don’t take myself too seriously anymore,” Tom explained.

“I think that’s pretty important if you’re going to dress up as a seven-foot multicoloured poodle.”

Tom is the fifth celebrity unmasked this series following Heather Small (Chandelier), Gloria Hunniford (Snow Leopard), Will Young (Lionfish) and Pat Cash (Bagpipes).

It’s Tom Chaplin! But not every viewer knows who Keane star is, it seems (Credit: ITV)

How did the judges react?

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross all seemed flabbergasted by the Poodle reveal.

A shocked Rita was left open-mouthed while Mo seemed bemused.

Tom joked their singing celebrity sleuthing did not impress.

He said: “Hopeless! Among the guesses were Snoop Dogg, Grayson Perry and a vague suggestion that I simply must be a drag queen!”

Tom added: “I have to admit to being surprised that Jonathan didn’t have an inkling it was me, especially given that I must have been on his TV show several times over the years.”

Rita Ora seemed surprised (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react?

Many baffled viewers admitted they were still clueless about who Tom is even after showing that face and being introduced.

“Hiding behind the cushion saying I’ve no idea who Tom Chaplin is. I would never have guessed Poodle #MaskedSingerUK,” one person wrote on Twitter.

When Poodle took his mask off #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/NgVBcMAdEK — undervmountain // have you tried coffee enemas (@undervmountain) January 23, 2022

The UK finding out who Poodle is… #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/laJwD9jm5q — Lily W (@MissLSW) January 22, 2022

Another person, who was aware who Tom is, tweeted: “Keane, one of those bands I should really know as an early 90s kid but wouldn’t be able to point them out in a line up!

“Familiar with their songs, wouldn’t be able to name the band who sang them! #Poodle #TheMaskedSinger.”

Another person added: “I saw the name Tom Chaplin mentioned for Poodle and even Googled it last week to see who he was and still didn’t recognise him tonight. Good voice though. Sounds like all of Take That blended together! #MaskedSingerUK.”

I’ve no idea who Tom Chaplin is.

And a fourth person bluntly put it: “Poodle unmasked. Most of the world: ‘Who the [blank] is that?’ #TheMaskedSinger.”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV, Saturday January 29, at 7pm.

