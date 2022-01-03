Viewers of The Masked Singer have lashed out at Davina McCall over an “annoying” and “grating” habit that she has.

Fans of the show seem to have quickly become tired of the 54-year-old shouting “YEAH” all the time!

The return of The Masked Singer

Panda is one of the performers on this series of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer made its much-awaited return over the weekend. 12 new celebrities have donned bizarre outfits, and speculation is already rife as to who’s behind the colorful costumes.

Two masked singers are already out after this weekend’s shows. On New Year’s Day, Chandelier turned out to be soul singer, Heather Small.

Last night (Sunday, January 2), it was revealed that Rip Off Britain presenter Gloria Hunniford was under the Snow Leopard mask.

But whilst most viewers have been taking to social media to speculate about the identity of the other 10 masked singers, others have been heading online to complain about one of the judges – Davina.

Many viewers have quickly grown tired of an annoying habit the presenter has on the show. They took to Twitter to complain about it last night.

What have fans said about Davina McCall’s habit?

Davina’s habit has rubbed some viewers up the wrong way (Credit: ITV)

The annoying habit in question was the fact that Davina kept shouting “YEAH” at various points throughout the show!

“I love this show..but holy hell, Davina, can’t she say anything other than ‘yessss’ so grating!” one viewer moaned.

“Can someone please tell Davina to stop going YEEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHH every 5 seconds!” another asked.

“Will somebody please turn [down] Davina’s mic,” a third begged.

“Davina’s ‘YEAHHHH’ at nearly every song start [bleeping] grates,” another grumbled.

“Is Davina’s mic turned up more than the others?” a fifth fan asked.

What has Davina McCall said about The Masked Singer?

Davina has been a judge on the show since day one (Credit: ITV)

Davina recently revealed that fellow judge Rita Ora was “struggling” on the show.

“It’s so much harder this year than it ever has been before,” she said.

“Rita is slightly struggling because it has all gone to next level harder.

“Rita’s like, ‘I can’t tune into the voices in the same way.'”

The Masked Singer returns Saturday, January 8, at 7 pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

