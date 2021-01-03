TV

The Masked Singer UK season 2 viewers convinced Lenny Henry and singer Gabrielle are on the show

The show continued last night

By Joshua Haigh

The Masked Singer UK season 2 turned for another episode on Saturday (January 2) and big names like Gabrielle are already being thrown around by viewers.

The first episode on Boxing Day saw Sophie Ellis-Bextor become the first celebrity to be unmasked.

If that wasn’t pop royalty enough, Spice Girl Mel B suffered the same fate on Saturday.

The Masked Singer Seahorse
Mel B went home on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

The Northern crooner just couldn’t hide her distinctive accent from the panel.

As a result, three out of four actually guessed it was her before she took off her mask.

But what about the rest of the celebrities?

The Masked Singer Blob
The Masked Singer viewers think The Blob is Lenny Henry (Credit: ITV)

Who is Blob on The Masked Singer UK?

Viewers are convinced that Blob’s deep, soulful voice is none other than comedian Lenny Henry.

Even Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is convinced.

Lenny is best known for his years of bringing the funny on television, as well as co-founding Comic Relief.

Fans are convinced it’s David Seaman (Credit: ITV)

Who is Grandfather Clock in The Masked Singer UK?

After all the clues involving football, three lions and goalkeepers, fans had numerous guesses.

But the majority seem convinced its sporting legend David Seaman.

Is it really Gabrielle? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Harlequin?

As soon as Harlequin began singing, her distinctive voice resonated with viewers.

Many quickly rushed to social media to suggest it could be ’90s star Gabrielle.

However, the judges were less convinced and suggested singing legend Tracy Chapman.

The Masked Singer Viking
Fans think they have guessed who Viking is! (Credit: ITV)

Who is season 2 star Viking?

This one has been a lot harder for viewers to guess so far in The Masked Singer UK season 2.

But in the end, some think they’ve nailed it.

After all the clues, and that Nordic outfit, fans have decided that it must be Norwegian singer Morten Harket.

He was famously the lead singer of ’80s band A-Ha.

Viewers were divided over Bush Baby’s costume (Credit: ITV)

Who is Bush Baby?

This one also has viewers a little stumped.

The Australian accent really threw the judges, and viewers have been wondering if it’s even real.

However, after some digging, some fans think they know it might be – none other than former Neighbours actor Mark Little, who played Joe Dingle on the beloved soap.

Who will be unveiled next? You’ll have to wait till next weekend to find out…

