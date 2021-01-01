Season 2 of The Masked Singer UK continues tomorrow night and completes the line-up by bringing more bizarrely garbed hopefuls to the stage.

In the second episode of the ITV series, airing on Saturday (January 2) evening, fans of the show will get to meet the remaining set of colourful characters.

And it will no doubt leave viewers scratching their heads again as they try to work out who is behind each mask.

Season 2 of The Masked Singer UK continues this weekend (Credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

Who is in this week’s The Masked Singer UK?

Taking to the stage are Bush Baby, wearing a yellow babygrow, and the mysterious Seahorse.

Another, called Grandfather Clock, appears as a huge mustachioed clocked in a striped suit.

ITV viewers will get to meet Grandfather Clock and other odd characters (Credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

Joining them are Harlequin – a creepy jester-like figure in a wide gown – and the heavily bearded Viking.

Read more: Alien on Masked Singer: Sophie Ellis-Bextor says three judges DID guess her identity

There’s also Blob, a weird blue and purple alien with four eyes.

Blob is among the weirdest this series (Credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

What happens in season 2 episode 2?

Saturday evening’s episode will see panellist Jonathan Ross claiming to have made the best guesses so far.

He says: “I’m still confident. I think my guesses are the closest to being spot on from anyone on the panel. I think I’m going to nail it tonight.

Mo, the newcomer, he’s already right up there trying to win.

“I’m on top of the world and I’m going to win.”

Elsewhere, Rita Ora says she thinks the clues so far have been difficult.

She tells the other panellists: “[It’s] really hard. I did come in confident and now I’m kind of like ‘not that easy’ but I’m hoping and I’m praying I can again leave with the title of the champion. Let’s see.”

Panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross (Credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

Davina McCall says newcomer Mo is ‘already right up there’

And Davina McCall praises new panellist Mo Gilligan.

She says: “It’s too much to handle and not only am I feeling quite competitive but Mo, the newcomer, he’s already right up there trying to win.”

Read more: Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK? Viewers convinced it’s Stacey Solomon

Similarly, Mo says he thinks he and Davina share a ‘good connection’, telling the others: “You know what? Me and Davina are very good… we’re like good cop, bad cop. We’ve got a good little connection going on.”

Jonathan, Mo adds, is on “another level” and is “playing the Masked Singer 2.0” while he thinks Rita is “very competitive”.

– The Masked Singer airs on ITV at 8pm on Saturday (January 2)

What do you think of the new series so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.