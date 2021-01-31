The Masked Singer saw all remaining contestants perform together tonight before a double eviction revealed Morton Harket and Sir Lenny Henry as Viking and Blob respectively.

The Masked Singer crew all performed together (Credit: ITV)

Morten’s motive for The Masked Singer

Dragon, who was in the bottom three alongside the pair, survived to sing again in next week’s semi-final.

After peeling off his disguise, A-ha singer Morten told host Joel Dommett: “I did [the show] because I wanted to be kicked out of my comfort zone.

“I am used to performing but I have never done anything like this.”

Morten Harket wanted to be pushed out of his comfort zone on the show (Credit: ITV)

Lenny Henry’s joy to be Blob

Minutes later, as Lenny revealed his identity, he explained: “It’s a huge career arc.

“I’ve been in lockdown since March so when they called to say come and do this, I was like, ‘Yes ok! I’m coming!’

“So to be here with people and them be so lovely, to look at the panel and to see you guys, it’s been a joy to be here. Thank you for letting me here.”

The judges failed to guess Lenny, but a lot of viewers did (Credit: ITV)

Turning to guest Judge Alan Carr, he then said: “Thank you for being so generous with the Morgan Freeman guess.

“I think when I discovered you could turn around [in the costume], it was a breakthrough for me.”

Alan Carr fitted right in on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Who has been voted off The Masked Singer so far this series?

John Thomson was last week revealed to be Bush Baby ; earlier in the series Mel B was revealed as Seahorse, Glenn Hoddle was Grandfather Clock, Martine McCutcheon was unmasked as Swan and Sophie Ellis Bextor was exposed as Alien.

Viewers were a little perplexed that so many of them had guessed the masked singers but the panel seemingly hadn’t…

The judges shocked at Morten Harket and Lenny Henry when literally everyone watching knew who it was 🤣 #MaskedSingerUK — Aaron Walker (@Gallagherlad95) January 30, 2021

Viking was Morten Harket and Blob was Sir Lenny Henry. Did you get any of them right? #MaskedSingerUK #grandfinal — Joseph Mendy (@2001joe_mendy) January 30, 2021

Makes you wonder if #MaskedSingerUK has the right panel if they can’t guess obvious voices like Sophie Ellis Bexter and Morten Harkett. — Debs (@grid_spy) January 30, 2021

Two of the most obvious gone this week, dunno how it took someone so long to get Lenny & none of them getting morten, bloke had sung his own song. I wasn’t buying ne-yo at all when people suggested it past few weeks but I actually heard it tonight in his voice #MaskedSingerUK — 🤟🏻 Natalie Lewis 🖖🏻 (@ColossalCatLady) January 30, 2021

The Masked Singer returns next Saturday for the semi-final.

